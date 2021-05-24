Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers Daily Dose: Adolis García's Spectacular Weekend

'Rangers Daily Dose' is back on a Monday morning, talking exclusively about the star from the weekend sweep of the Houston Astros.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time since 2016, the Texas Rangers swept the Houston Astros in a three-game series in Arlington.

28-year-old rookie sensation Adolis García was at the middle of it all, hitting a walk-off homer on Friday night, notching his second career two-homer game on Saturday, then followed them up with another walk-off hit on Sunday.

In Monday's episode of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I look at not only this past weekend, but recall the first time I had the chance to see Adolis García up close. The talent was on display right away, but the question remained whether he could put it all together.

Now, roughly 16 months later, we may be getting the answer.

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

READ MORE: Rangers' García Walks Off Astros Again, Capping Off Stellar Weekend

READ MORE: Welcome to Arlington, Home of The 'El Bombi' Show

READ MORE: Adolis García is Clutch. How About 'Best Hitter on the Planet'?

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_16130803 (1)
Podcasts

Rangers Daily Dose: Adolis García's Spectacular Weekend

USATSI_16136377_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers' García Walks Off Astros Again, Capping Off Stellar Weekend

USATSI_16131177 (1)
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates

texasrangersjerseymural (1)
News

Rangers History Today: Another Look Back at 'Sele and Helling Take the Shelling'

USATSI_16130803 (1)
Game Day

Welcome to Arlington, Home of The 'El Bombi' Show

USATSI_15993221 (1)
News

Rangers' Kohei Arihara To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

USATSI_16125839 (1)
News

Rangers' García is Certainly Clutch. How About 'Best Hitter on the Planet'?

texas training
Prospects

Rangers Shortstop Prospect to Miss Remainder of Season

USATSI_15994302_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Brock Holt Returns to Starting Lineup