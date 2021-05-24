Rangers Daily Dose: Adolis García's Spectacular Weekend

'Rangers Daily Dose' is back on a Monday morning, talking exclusively about the star from the weekend sweep of the Houston Astros.

For the first time since 2016, the Texas Rangers swept the Houston Astros in a three-game series in Arlington.

28-year-old rookie sensation Adolis García was at the middle of it all, hitting a walk-off homer on Friday night, notching his second career two-homer game on Saturday, then followed them up with another walk-off hit on Sunday.

In Monday's episode of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I look at not only this past weekend, but recall the first time I had the chance to see Adolis García up close. The talent was on display right away, but the question remained whether he could put it all together.

Now, roughly 16 months later, we may be getting the answer.

