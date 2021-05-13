Rangers Daily Dose: Bigger Than Baseball

Rangers Daily Dose is back again, discussing the remarkable story of Drew Robinson, as well as Isiah Kiner-Falefa's long-term role on the club.

In this edition of Rangers Daily Dose, we look at the remarkable story of former Texas Rangers outfielder Drew Robinson and his return to baseball. We also discuss the question surrounding Isiah Kiner-Falefa's long-term role with the Rangers.

With the way he has played this season, Kiner-Falefa has a legitimate chance to become the first player in the history of Major League Baseball to win a Gold Glove at third base and shortstop. If he pulls it off, how does that impact the Rangers' plans for next winter's free agency class, specifically at shortstop?

***DISCLAIMER: This episode includes talk about mental health issues***

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

