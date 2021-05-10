Rangers Daily Dose: Enjoy The Ride

InsideTheRangers.com presents the debut episode of the 'Rangers Daily Dose', a new show on the North Texas Nine Podcast.

Rangers Daily Dose will be a shorter version of the podcast, with new episodes available Monday through Friday. There will generally be one specific Rangers focus in each episode, with the rare deviation toward something bigger than the Rangers.

In this particular episode, I encourage fans to look at what the Rangers are doing currently. Texas ranks higher than most people might have expected in several league-wide statistics, even by only May 10. I also look at what Adolis García has done in his first 26 games of the season, and how this is something Rangers fans just need to enjoy.

Listen to Monday's Rangers Daily Dose here:

In addition, for future episodes of Rangers Daily Dose, I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com.

