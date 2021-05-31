Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Daily Dose: Hitting The Reset Button

The Texas Rangers are off on Memorial Day, which couldn't come at a better time.
The Texas Rangers are off on Memorial Day, which couldn't come at a better time.

Happy Memorial Day, Texas Rangers fans!

'Rangers Daily Dose' returns with a look at the team's six-game skid, along with their 12-game losing streak on the road, which ties the franchise record set in 2003.

After Sunday's loss in Seattle, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said his team needs to use Monday's off day to reset. As the young Rangers experience the long season, some of them for the first time in everyday roles, how they manage off days could help them learn the proper way to navigate the six-month grind that is the Major League Baseball season.

Listen to 'Rangers Daily Dose' on the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

For future episodes of 'Rangers Daily Dose', I will be taking questions from fans and answer one or two of them in each episode. You can tweet me @ChrisHalicke with your questions. Just include the hashtag #RangersDaily.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

