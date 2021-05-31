Rangers Daily Dose: Hitting The Reset Button

The Texas Rangers are off on Memorial Day, which couldn't come at a better time.

'Rangers Daily Dose' returns with a look at the team's six-game skid, along with their 12-game losing streak on the road, which ties the franchise record set in 2003.

After Sunday's loss in Seattle, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said his team needs to use Monday's off day to reset. As the young Rangers experience the long season, some of them for the first time in everyday roles, how they manage off days could help them learn the proper way to navigate the six-month grind that is the Major League Baseball season.

