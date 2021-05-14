Rangers Daily Dose: Just Another Learning Moment

'Rangers Daily Dose' wraps up what's been a forgetful week for the Texas Rangers, as they've dropped three consecutive games.

In Friday's edition of 'Rangers Daily Dose', we look at the Texas Rangers' loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday and how it's just one of many opportunities for a young team to learn how to navigate a big league season. We also dive into the latest update from the Rangers regarding face coverings at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have lost three straight games and now sit at 18-21. That mark still exceeds expectations, but the upcoming stretch of games could be a turning point for a young Rangers team trying to navigate a big league season together like they never have before.

