Rangers Daily Dose: Way Too Early All-Star Game Talk

The All-Star Game is still two months away, but it's not too early to begin speculating which players on the Texas Rangers are worthy of a nod to the Midsummer Classic.

In today's edition of 'Rangers Daily Dose', we discuss the snapping their six-game losing streak against the New York Yankees. We also look into how many players on he Rangers have a legitimate chance to earn a nod to the All-Star Game this summer.

Through Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa owns the second-best bWAR among all position players in Major League Baseball (2.6). Adolis García, the clear frontrunner for American League Rookie of the Year, is putting up a stat line worthy of an All-Star Game appearance. Rangers ace Kyle Gibson is pitching better than ever before, and is fourth in the AL with a 2.32 ERA.

