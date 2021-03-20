Podcast: Predicting the Rangers Opening Day Lineup

Chris Halicke joined up with John Moore and Alex Plinck to predict the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster and lineup.

What will the Texas Rangers' Opening Day lineup look like?

In the second part of a three-part series, I joined forces with "The Recliner Nerd" John Moore (Rangers Nation Podcast) and Alex Plinck (Dallas Sports Fanatic) to tackle that very issue, as well as give our predictions for the Rangers 26-man Opening Day roster.

Since out first meeting on the Rangers Nation Podcast, we have gotten a clearer picture of what the Rangers roster could look like. However, there is still a week-and-a-half of Cactus League games to play, and several roster spots still up for grabs.

In addition to the lineup and roster predictions, we dove into the heightened level of competition during spring training this year, and how the players have answered the challenge from the organization to buy into that type of culture. It's a breath of fresh air after the way spring training played out in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Listen (and watch) the Texas Rangers Fanatic Podcast episode here:

The final part of this series will come out sometime next week as we revive the North Texas Nine Podcast, which has been part of our Texas Rangers coverage here at Inside The Rangers on Sports Illustrated's FanNation network.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

READ MORE: 'It's Fun To Watch': Rangers' Davis 'Khrushes' Two Home Runs vs Reds

READ MORE: New Age of Baseball: Rangers' Dahl Experiments With Virtual Reality

READ MORE: 'It's Critical': What Rangers Need For Slugger Joey Gallo

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook