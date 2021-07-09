Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Mailbag: Who Will Texas Select With The No. 2 Pick?

The MLB Draft is just two days away. Who will the Texas Rangers select with the second pick? We try to take a stab at it.
The MLB Draft is just two days away! With so much attention on who the Texas Rangers will select with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, fans are as anxious as ever. 

In this episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast, we answer questions from fans in our Rangers Mailbag. We address concerns about the draft, Joey Gallo's future with the club, and an early preview of what the Rangers may do at the trade deadline in just a few weeks.

Thank you to all the Rangers fans that submitted questions for this mailbag. We truly appreciate all of our readers here on Sports Illustrated's FanNation and InsideTheRangers.com. We will be covering all aspects of this year's draft, along with intense coverage of the trade deadline.

Listen to the North Texas Nine Podcast here:

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Castbox, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for instant access to all of our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Of course, every episode of the podcast will be available right here on InsideTheRangers.com. Just click on the "Podcasts" tab in the menu to access them.

