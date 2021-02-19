Texas Rangers 2021 Fantasy Preview on 'Draft Champions Podcast'

Get the latest fantasy baseball information regarding the Texas Rangers on the Draft Champions Podcast.

I had the pleasure of joining Zack Waxman of the Draft Champions Podcast to discuss a number of points regarding the 2021 Texas Rangers and how it can affect your fantasy baseball strategies.

Zack and I take a closer look at the Rangers' starting rotation, the back end of the bullpen, yet another battle at first base, a possible platoon at designated hitter, and what to expect of the Rangers' prospects that will play in Arlington in 2021.

I also give my initial Opening Day lineup prediction (which will likely change over the next few weeks), along with how the lineup can look come July 1.

The Rangers' Opening Day roster may have more openings than any other club in baseball, so making predictions is a difficult endeavor at this point of spring training. However, we have enough tangible information to help you with your draft boards if you're looking at any Texas Rangers players for your teams.

Listen to the Rangers preview on the Draft Champions Podcast here:

Zack is currently doing a 'Writer's Block' series, where he talks with beat writers from all throughout Major League Baseball to preview each of the 30 teams. It's a great way to get a closer look at what is happening with each individual team and how that could affect your fantasy baseball draft boards.

You can follow Zack on Twitter (@zackroto) or follow the Draft Champions Podcast (@draftchampagne).

