Podcast: Will The Rangers Actually Sign a Shortstop? Which One?

The North Texas Nine Podcast is back!

In this episode of the show, we cover the future of the podcast and other plans we have right here on SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Most importantly, we break down the five big-name free-agent shortstops, if the Texas Rangers can land one, and who it would be.

The Rangers are poised to spend significant money in free agency this offseason. The shortstop position highlights this year's class, with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Javier Báez all expected to demand a number of suitors. The Rangers are known to prioritize adding impact free agents, and have already reportedly met with super-agent Scott Boras, who represents Seager and Semien.

In this episode, we break down the factors that could pave the way for the Rangers to actually sign one of these five impact players. Then, we rank them in order of likelihood. Of course, an impending lockout could possibly force all of us to wait quite a while to see how all of this plays out.

