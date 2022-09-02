The RoughRiders hit four home runs in one inning, with three coming consecutively and including a pair of Top 15 prospects

The Frisco RoughRiders hit four home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against Amarillo on Wednesday night, including three straight.

The interesting part was that two of hitters are considered Top 30 prospects in the Rangers’ organization.

The RoughRiders ended up winning the game 16-10.

Frisco started the fourth inning with a solo home run from Aaron Zavala, who is the Rangers’ No. 11 prospect and was called up to Double-A just a couple of weeks ago. He hit his third home run with Frisco and his 14th of the season.

Two batter later, Dustin Crim hit a two-run shot, part of a two-home run, 5 RBI game for him.

That sparked the streak of three home runs. Luisangel Acuna followed that with a solo home run, which was the No. 7 prospect’s 11th of the season (third with Frisco). Trevor Hauver then followed with his own solo shot, his Hauver's 15th of the year (second with Frisco).

The sixth home run came from No. 5 prospect Justin Foscue, who homered in the ninth inning and drove in two runs.

The power surge came a night after another top prospect, pitcher Jack Leiter, had another strong start for Frisco. Leiter threw for five innings, giving up six hits, two runs (earned) and one walk while striking out five.

The Riders are in Amarillo through Sunday. Frisco has one homestand left against Tulsa from Sept. 6-11. After that, the Riders finish the season with a six-game road trip to Northwest Arkansas from Sept. 13-18.

