All three have had great seasons in the Texas system, and two are Top 30 prospects.

Frisco RoughRiders infielder Blaine Crim was among three Texas Rangers prospects that earned a promotion, the team announced on Monday.

Crim, who was the Texas League Player of the Week just last week, earned a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers also promoted two players to Double-A Frisco — outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Thomas Saggese. Both were at High Class-A Hickory, which just wrapped up its season.

Crim earned the Texas League honors last week after he tied two franchise records. He became the second player in Frisco history to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing the feat from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in Amarillo. He also tied the franchise record for hits in a game with five. He hit .500 for that week.

Crim, a 19th-round pick of the Rangers in 2019, batted .295/.363/.508/.871 with 24 home runs and 91 RBI with the RoughRiders while playing first base.

Carter moved into baseball’s Top 100 prospects earlier this season, as ranked by MLB.com. He is now the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect.

Carter, a second-round pick in 2020, he batted .287/.388/.476/.864 with 11 home runs and 66 RBI. He earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors earlier this season.

Saggese also earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors earlier this season. He heads to Frisco batting .308/.359/.487/.846 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI. He is now the Rangers’ No. 20 overall prospect. He was taken in the fifth round in 2020.

Frisco is wrapping up its season this week at Northwest Arkansas. Round Rock has 15 games remaining and the Express are in El Paso this week.

