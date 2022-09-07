Skip to main content
Rangers Prospect is Texas League Player of Week

Rangers Prospect is Texas League Player of Week

The 2019 draft selection is not among Texas' Top 30 prospects, but perhaps it's time he is.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 draft selection is not among Texas' Top 30 prospects, but perhaps it's time he is.

Texas Rangers prospect Blaine Crim isn’t one of the organization’s Top 30 prospects per MLB.com, but he is the Texas League Player of the Week.

Crim, at Double-A Frisco, did it with a bit of history. Last week, Crim tied two franchise records.

He became the second player in Frisco RoughRiders history to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing the feat from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in Amarillo.

During the six-game series, Crim hit .500 (14-for-28) with two doubles, six home runs, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and two walks while slashing .500/.533/1.214/1.747.

On Sept. 2, he tied the franchise record for hits in a game with five, tying the mark held by several players, with Odubal Herrera the most recent to do it in 2013.

Crim has been one of the organization’s most consistent players all season. After the Amarillo series, he was batting .291/.359/.492/.851 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Two Rangers Heading for Rehab at Round Rock

An outfielder out since June and a pitcher out since August will play for Triple-A Round Rock soon.

By Matthew Postins
Jack Leiter

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Throwing Strikes

Jack Leiter's strikeout numbers continue to remain consistent even though he isn't picking up wins in Double-A.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs to third base on an RBI triple in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Rangers, Astros Tied After Five

Texas continues its two-city road trip with a Tuesday contest against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

By Matthew Postins

Against Tulsa on Tuesday, he went 1-for-3 and drove in two more runs, keeping his batting average at .291.

The first baseman was a 19th-round pick of Texas Rangers in 2019 out of Mississippi College, a Division II school.

Since joining the organization, Crim has always put quality hitting numbers. In 2019 he played 55 games for two Rangers affiliates and batted .348/.411/.543/.954 with eight home runs and 48 RBI.

Like everyone in minor league baseball, he lost the 2020 season due to the season’s COVID-19 cancellation. Then, in 2021, he returned and played for two more Texas affiliates — High Class-A Hickory and Frisco. In 108 combined games, he batted .296/.358/.548/.906 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI. With the two RBI he picked up on Tuesday, he’s set a career high for RBI in a season.

The Riders continue a homestand with Tulsa on Wednesday. It is the final homestand of the season for Frisco and its second-to-last series of the season. Frisco is at Northwest Arkansas next week.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers
Rangers Prospect is Texas League Player of Week

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers Prospect is Texas League Player of Week

The 2019 draft selection is not among Texas' Top 30 prospects, but perhaps it's time he is.

Texas Rangers prospect Blaine Crim isn’t one of the organization’s Top 30 prospects per MLB.com, but he is the Texas League Player of the Week.

Crim, at Double-A Frisco, did it with a bit of history. Last week, Crim tied two franchise records.

He became the second player in Frisco RoughRiders history to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing the feat from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in Amarillo.

During the six-game series, Crim hit .500 (14-for-28) with two doubles, six home runs, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and two walks while slashing .500/.533/1.214/1.747.

On Sept. 2, he tied the franchise record for hits in a game with five, tying the mark held by several players, with Odubal Herrera the most recent to do it in 2013.

Crim has been one of the organization’s most consistent players all season. After the Amarillo series, he was batting .291/.359/.492/.851 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI.

Against Tulsa on Tuesday, he went 1-for-3 and drove in two more runs, keeping his batting average at .291.

The first baseman was a 19th-round pick of Texas Rangers in 2019 out of Mississippi College, a Division II school.

Since joining the organization, Crim has always put quality hitting numbers. In 2019 he played 55 games for two Rangers affiliates and batted .348/.411/.543/.954 with eight home runs and 48 RBI.

Like everyone in minor league baseball, he lost the 2020 season due to the season’s COVID-19 cancellation. Then, in 2021, he returned and played for two more Texas affiliates — High Class-A Hickory and Frisco. In 108 combined games, he batted .296/.358/.548/.906 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI. With the two RBI he picked up on Tuesday, he’s set a career high for RBI in a season.

The Riders continue a homestand with Tulsa on Wednesday. It is the final homestand of the season for Frisco and its second-to-last series of the season. Frisco is at Northwest Arkansas next week.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two Rangers Heading for Rehab at Round Rock

By Matthew Postins
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Throwing Strikes

By Matthew Postins
Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs to third base on an RBI triple in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

LIVE UPDATES: Rangers, Astros Tied After Five

By Matthew Postins
Sep 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) extends to throw a fielded ball to first base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Extend Rangers Skid

By Matthew Postins
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) reacts after a pitch during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Wish To Be Astros

By Art Garcia
Aug 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Red Sox Finish Sweep of Pitching-Poor Rangers

By Art Garcia
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Wrap Series at Red Sox, Drop Pitcher

By Art Garcia
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall to Red Sox Again

By Art Garcia