Rangers Prospect is Texas League Player of Week

Texas Rangers prospect Blaine Crim isn’t one of the organization’s Top 30 prospects per MLB.com, but he is the Texas League Player of the Week.

Crim, at Double-A Frisco, did it with a bit of history. Last week, Crim tied two franchise records.

He became the second player in Frisco RoughRiders history to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing the feat from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in Amarillo.

During the six-game series, Crim hit .500 (14-for-28) with two doubles, six home runs, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and two walks while slashing .500/.533/1.214/1.747.

On Sept. 2, he tied the franchise record for hits in a game with five, tying the mark held by several players, with Odubal Herrera the most recent to do it in 2013.

Crim has been one of the organization’s most consistent players all season. After the Amarillo series, he was batting .291/.359/.492/.851 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI.

Against Tulsa on Tuesday, he went 1-for-3 and drove in two more runs, keeping his batting average at .291.

The first baseman was a 19th-round pick of Texas Rangers in 2019 out of Mississippi College, a Division II school.

Since joining the organization, Crim has always put quality hitting numbers. In 2019 he played 55 games for two Rangers affiliates and batted .348/.411/.543/.954 with eight home runs and 48 RBI.

Like everyone in minor league baseball, he lost the 2020 season due to the season’s COVID-19 cancellation. Then, in 2021, he returned and played for two more Texas affiliates — High Class-A Hickory and Frisco. In 108 combined games, he batted .296/.358/.548/.906 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI. With the two RBI he picked up on Tuesday, he’s set a career high for RBI in a season.

The Riders continue a homestand with Tulsa on Wednesday. It is the final homestand of the season for Frisco and its second-to-last series of the season. Frisco is at Northwest Arkansas next week.

