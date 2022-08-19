Skip to main content

Control Issues: Rangers Prospect Cole Winn Struggles in Latest Start

Texas' No. 10 prospect isn't able to get out of the fourth inning as he loses his second game in August.

Cole Winn gave up seven walks and took the loss in his latest start with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Winn is now the organization’s No. 10 prospect, as ranked by MLB.com. Third baseman Josh Jung, also at Round Rock, is the organization’s No. 1 prospect in a re-ranking that took place earlier this week.

Winn was the organization’s No. 5 prospect before the reset, which included six Rangers named in the overall MLB Top 100.

Winn took the loss in the contest against El Paso. He only pitched 3 2/3 innings. He only gave up three hits and two runs while striking out two. The seven walks contributed to his early exit.

It was his third start of August, as he’s gone 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA. The victory came in an Aug. 12 start against Oklahoma City, with Winn going 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, one run (earned), three walks and striking out seven. The first start of the month, on Aug. 6 against Sugar Land, saw Winn throw 3 1/3 innings and give up eight hits, four runs (all earned) and two walks while striking out four.

Still, with an 8-4 record, Winn has the second-most wins of anyone in the organization.

Winn has started 21 games and has a 5.62 ERA. He’s pitched 91 1/3 innings, given up 86 hits and 57 runs (all earned), along with 67 walks. He’s struck out 88 and has a 1.68 WHIP.

Winn is on his third minor-league season after being taken No. 15 overall by Texas in the 2018 MLB Draft. He started his minor-league career with a 2019 season at Class-A Hickory where he went 4-4 with a 4.46 earned run average with 68 innings pitched and 65 strikeouts.

After no season in 2020, Winn spent most of last season at Frisco, while making one start at Round Rock. He went 4-3 and improved on his ERA (2.41) and struck out 107 hitters in 86 innings. His WHIP (walks and hits allowed per nine innings) was 0.86.

