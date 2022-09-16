Skip to main content

Great Outing for Rangers Prospect

The former Baylor pitcher wrapped up his season by throwing nearly seven innings and claiming a win for the RoughRiders.

One start after Cory Bradford struck out 10 hitters, the Texas Rangers prospect claimed his second straight victory for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday night.

Bradford, who was named one of the system’s top players for August, put together nearly seven innings of quality work in what is most likely his last start for the RoughRiders, as their season ends this weekend.

But it was another quality start for Bradford. He went 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits, one run and one walk against Northwest Arkansas. He also struck out six.

Bradford is not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, a list led by current Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and Frisco pitcher Jack Leiter.

In the start before that, against Tulsa on Sept. 8, Bradford struck out 10 hitters in a game in which he allowed two hits, two runs (both earned) and one walk.

Bradford earned recognition after an August in which he threw 23 2/3 innings, struck out 30, had a 1.52 ERA and had a 0.63 WHIP.

Bradford is now 10-7 for the season with a 5.01 ERA. He started 26 games, threw 118 2/3 innings, gave up 114 hits, gave up 70 runs (66 of which were earned) and walked 33. He struck out 124.

The Aledo, Texas, product was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Baylor. Bradford missed all of 2019 season with an injury and the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 cancellation of minor league baseball.

Once Bradford finally got the chance to pitch in 2021, the Rangers started him at High Class-A Hickory and eventually earned a promotion to Frisco. He went 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 20 starts, throwing 96 1/3 innings, giving up 96 hits, 54 runs (44 earned) and 10 home runs. He also struck out 128 and walked 21 and finished with a 1.21 WHIP.

The RoughRiders wrap up their season on Sunday.

