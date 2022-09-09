Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Strikes Out 10 for Frisco

The pitcher, recently named one of the organization's top players for August, is making a case for a 2023 promotion.

Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Cory Bradford is building a case for a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock next season. The Texas Rangers were surely watching his outing against Tulsa on Thursday night.

Bradford, recently named one of the system’s top players for August, struck out 10 Drillers in five innings. The RoughRiders beat the Drillers 4-3.

Along with the strikeouts, Bradford gave up just two hits, two runs (both earned) and one walk.

Bradford earned recognition after an August after throwing 23 2/3 innings and striking out 30, with a 1.52 ERA and had a 0.63 WHIP.

Moving up the organization ladder would be a dream for the Aledo, Texas, product. Selected in the sixth round in 2019 out of Baylor, Bradford missed all of 2019 season with an injury and the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 cancellation of minor league baseball.

Once Bradford finally got the chance to pitch in 2021, the Rangers started him at High Class-A Hickory and eventually earned a promotion to Frisco. He went 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 20 starts, throwing 96 1/3 innings, giving up 96 hits, 54 runs (44 earned) and 10 home runs. He also struck out 128 and walked 21 and finished with a 1.21 WHIP.

He remained with Frisco for this season and after Thursday’s start he was 9-7. With his 10 strikeouts, he now has 118 for the season.

The Riders are at home through Sunday.

