New Top 100 Rangers Prospect

Texas still has six Top 100 prospects per MLB.com, and the new Rangers Top 100 player replaces one who graduated.

The Texas Rangers have a new Top 100 MLB prospect in outfielder Evan Carter.

Carter, who is playing for High Class-A Hickory and is just 19 years old, moved into the No. 100 spot on Friday after another Rangers Top 100 prospect, Ezequiel Duran, moved out of the Top 100 because he no longer qualified.

The Rangers still have six Top 100 prospects, according to MLB.com’s prospect rankings — pitcher Jack Leiter (No. 15), third baseman Josh Jung (No. 27), second baseman Justin Foscue (No. 56), pitcher Cole Winn (No. 74) and pitcher Owen White (No. 88).

Jung and Winn are both at Triple-A Round Rock. Foscue, Leiter and White are all at Double-A Frisco.

Lost amid the Crawdads’ no-hitter on Thursday was the fact that Carter hit his 10th home run of the season, giving him double-digits in home runs, doubles (18) and triples (10).

MLB.com projects Carter to be on track for a call-up in 2024.

Carter enters Saturday’s action at Hickory batting .287/.378/.487/.865 with 10 home runs and 60 RBI. He’s also stolen 23 bases.

The Rangers selected Carter in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Elizabethton (Tenn.) High School. Unable to play in the minors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown, he made his debut with the Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks in 2021, where he played 32 games. He batted .236/.438/.387/.825 with two home runs and 12 RBI. He also drew 34 walks and stole 12 bases.

Carter played until he was placed on the injured list on July 16 and did not return the rest of the season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.