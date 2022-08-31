Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Wraps August Up Strong

Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter finished his August on a high note, in spite of the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders failing to beat Amarillo on Tuesday night.

Leiter threw for five innings, giving up six hits, two runs (earned) and one walk while striking out five.

Leiter is now the organization’s No. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com. Third baseman Josh Jung moved up to No. 1 in the new rankings released last week.

It continues an upward trend for the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021 (No. 2 overall). Leiter wrapped up his August with a 0-1 record, but a 3.96 ERA, with 25 innings pitched, 11 earned runs allowed, 13 walks and 31 strikeouts. His ERA stands out against the previous three months — May, June and July — in which Leiter had an ERA or 6.00 or higher.

In fact, if you go back to his start against Springfield on July 30 — which was Leiter’s last credited victory — he has a 3.23 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 12 walks in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Leiter has struck out at least four hitters in each of those starts, and set a career-high in strikeouts on Aug. 24 with eight against Wichita.

Leiter (3-9) has now pitched in 21 games and made 20 starts. He has thrown 84 innings and given up 60 runs (49 earned) and 79 hits. He’s walked 47 and struck out 99. He has a 5.25 ERA.

The RoughRiders are in Amarillo through Sunday. Frisco has one homestand left against Tulsa from Sept. 6-11. After that, the Roughriders finish the season with a six-game road trip to Northwest Arkansas from Sept. 13-18.

