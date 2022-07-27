Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Continues Hit Streak for Frisco

He's not among Texas' Top 30 prospects, but the former third-round pick is putting together his best season of professional baseball.

Texas Rangers prospect Jonathan Ornelas continued his season-long hitting streak as the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders started a six-game series with Springfield on Tuesday.

The RoughRiders beat the Cardinals 10-6 in Texas League action.

Ornelas led off for Frisco and went 1-for-5 with a run in the contest. It was his 11th straight game with at least one hit.

Entering the series, Ornelas had hit .326 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI in the 10 games prior to Tuesday.

While not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects per MLB.com, Ornelas is putting together his best season of minor league baseball since he joined the organization in 2018.

After Tuesday’s game, Ornelas had a batting average of .319. If he were to finish the season hitting .300 or better, it would be the first time he’s done that since his first professional season in 2018.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cole Winn
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Makes First Start Since Break

Texas' No. 5 overall prospect, and No. 2 pitching prospect, has another rough outing for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Aug 11, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants former first baseman Will Clark during the 1989 team reunion before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Former Rangers Slugger's Jersey Retired

The first baseman played for the Rangers for five years, but he had his best seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jul 26, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a two run RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners Rally to Beat Rangers in Ninth

Texas fought to score four runs in the final three innings to take the lead, but couldn't hold it at Seattle.

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago

He’s already set career highs in home runs (9), RBI (42) and walks (22).

The Rangers have one of the best systems in baseball, one that includes their No. 1 prospect, pitcher Jack Leiter, and will soon include their first-round pick from earlier this month, pitcher Kumar Rocker.

The Rangers selected Ornelas in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Kellis High School in Glendale, Ariz. He played 48 games with the Arizona League Rangers after he signed, batting .302/.389/.459/.848 with three home runs and 28 RBI.

The Rangers promoted him to Class-A Hickory in 2019 and he batted .257/.333/.373/.706 with six home runs and 38 RBI.

After the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19, Ornelas returned to Hickory for a second season in 2021 and batted .261/.310/.394/.704 with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Prospect Continues Hit Streak for Frisco

He's not among Texas' Top 30 prospects, but the former third-round pick is putting together his best season of professional baseball.

Texas Rangers prospect Jonathan Ornelas continued his season-long hitting streak as the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders started a six-game series with Springfield on Tuesday.

The RoughRiders beat the Cardinals 10-6 in Texas League action.

Ornelas led off for Frisco and went 1-for-5 with a run in the contest. It was his 11th straight game with at least one hit.

Entering the series, Ornelas had hit .326 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI in the 10 games prior to Tuesday.

While not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects per MLB.com, Ornelas is putting together his best season of minor league baseball since he joined the organization in 2018.

After Tuesday’s game, Ornelas had a batting average of .319. If he were to finish the season hitting .300 or better, it would be the first time he’s done that since his first professional season in 2018.

He’s already set career highs in home runs (9), RBI (42) and walks (22).

The Rangers have one of the best systems in baseball, one that includes their No. 1 prospect, pitcher Jack Leiter, and will soon include their first-round pick from earlier this month, pitcher Kumar Rocker.

The Rangers selected Ornelas in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Kellis High School in Glendale, Ariz. He played 48 games with the Arizona League Rangers after he signed, batting .302/.389/.459/.848 with three home runs and 28 RBI.

The Rangers promoted him to Class-A Hickory in 2019 and he batted .257/.333/.373/.706 with six home runs and 38 RBI.

After the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID-19, Ornelas returned to Hickory for a second season in 2021 and batted .261/.310/.394/.704 with eight home runs and 38 RBI.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Cole Winn
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Makes First Start Since Break

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Aug 11, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants former first baseman Will Clark during the 1989 team reunion before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Rangers Slugger's Jersey Retired

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Jul 26, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a two run RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners Rally to Beat Rangers in Ninth

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Announce Seven Draft Signings

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Series with Mariners

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) throws to first base for a double play against Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners Defeat Rangers in Series Opener

By Matthew PostinsJul 26, 2022 1:16 AM EDT
Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Sign Former Cy Young Winner to Minors Deal

By Matthew PostinsJul 25, 2022 10:48 PM EDT
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Which Way Are Rangers Leaning With Martín Pérez

By Matthew PostinsJul 25, 2022 7:56 PM EDT