MLB.com reset the team's Top 30 prospects, which included new draft picks and players that are currently at the team's Arizona complex.

MLB.com reset the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at the same time that it reset its Top 100 minor league prospects after the MLB Draft and the trade deadline.

The Rangers have a new No. 1 overall prospect in third baseman Josh Jung.

Jung has put together a tremendous return from surgery to repair his torn labrum during spring training. He’s been back in the Rangers minor league system for a couple of weeks and looks like a player that has been playing all season. He’s hit six home runs since returning to the field, including a pair with Triple-A Round Rock against El Paso on Tuesday.

The Rangers’ 2021 first-round pick, pitcher Jack Leiter, had been the team’s No. 1 prospects. He dropped to No. 2. He and Jung are both among the game’s Top 100 prospects.

Outfielder Evan Carter, who is at High Class-A Hickory, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI, is now No. 3, while Frisco pitcher Owen White is fourth and Frisco infielder Justin Foscue is No. 5. All three are among MLB’s Top 100 prospects.

The rest of the Top 10 is led by fourth-round pick Brock Porter, who the Rangers took out of St. Mary's Prep in Michigan. He was MLB.com’s No. 11 overall prospect and top-rated high school pitching prospect going into the draft. At No. 6, he is also the Rangers’ last Top 100 prospect.

Hickory shortstop Luisangel Acuna, the Rangers’ first-round pick, Kumar Rocker, Frisco outfielder Dustin Harris and Round Rock pitcher Cole Winn round out the Top 10.

Hickory outfielder Aaron Zavala, rookie league outfielder Anthon Gutierrez, current Rangers pitcher Cole Ragans, Frisco pitcher Antoine Kelly and Hickory pitcher Tekoah Roby are Nos. 11-15. Ragans was one of the best starters in the Rangers’ system before his call-up, while Kelly was the main piece of the trade that sent pitcher Matt Bush to Milwaukee.

Rookie league outfielder Yeison Morrobel, Hickory pitcher Ricky Vanasco, Down East pitcher Mitch Bratt, Down East infielder Maximo Acosta and Hickory infielder Thomas Saggese were Nos. 16-20.

The Nos. 21-30 prospects were rookie league shortstop Gleider Figuereo, Frisco infielder Jonathan Ornelas, Down East pitcher Emiliano Teodo, Frisco pitcher Avery Weems, rookie league pitcher Dane Acker, Frisco pitcher Zak Kent, Hickory outfielder Alejandro Osuna, current Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson, rookie league shortstop Danyer Dueva and Frisco pitcher Marc Church.

