Skip to main content

Nine Rangers Prospects to Arizona Fall League

Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.

Nine Texas Rangers prospects have been named to the Surprise team as part of the Arizona Fall League, which will start in October.

Those prospects, per the Rangers, include infielder Luisangel Acuña, utility player Jayce Easley, catcher Cody Freeman, outfielder Trevor Hauver, left-handed pitcher Jake Latz, right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, right-handed pitcher Nick Starr, left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram and outfielder Aaron Zavala.

The Surprise team will feature players from the Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rangers are allowed to send seven top prospects to the AFL. Those ranked among the organization’s Top 30 prospects by MLB.com include Acuña (No. 7), Rocker (No. 8) and Zavala (No. 11).

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round selection in July’s MLB Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers, Semien Season in Nutshell: 'Forgettable'

Rangers prospect paying off, Cooper Rush's unlikely Cowboys record, Mavs bittersweet ending and radical radio re-programming, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Rangers - Martin Perez
Play

Martín Pérez Leads off Rangers, Rays Series

The Rangers ace is back on the hill as he tries to close out the season by chasing his career high in victories.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) hits a three RBI double in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Play

WATCH: Mark Mathias Hits Three Straight Homers

The Texas utility infielder did something during the short homestand no Rangers player had done since 2019.

By Matthew Postins

The highest concentration of players comes from the Rangers Double-A affiliate in Frisco — Acuña, Hauver, Starr, Wolfram and Zavala. The RoughRiders wrap up their season this weekend at Northwest Arkansas.

Latz is currently with Triple-A Round Rock. Easley and Freeman just ended their seasons with High Class-A Hickory.

The 2022 AFL season is set to open on Oct. 3. The AFL will have a tripleheader at Chase Field on Oct. 15. Sloan Park will host the Fall Stars Game on Nov. 6, with will be preceded by the AFL Home Run Derby on Nov. 5. Those events will air live on MLB Network.

The AFL Championship Game will be played on Nov. 12 at Scottsdale Stadium and aired live on MLB Network.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Nine Rangers Prospects to Arizona Fall League

Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.

Nine Texas Rangers prospects have been named to the Surprise team as part of the Arizona Fall League, which will start in October.

Those prospects, per the Rangers, include infielder Luisangel Acuña, utility player Jayce Easley, catcher Cody Freeman, outfielder Trevor Hauver, left-handed pitcher Jake Latz, right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, right-handed pitcher Nick Starr, left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram and outfielder Aaron Zavala.

The Surprise team will feature players from the Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rangers are allowed to send seven top prospects to the AFL. Those ranked among the organization’s Top 30 prospects by MLB.com include Acuña (No. 7), Rocker (No. 8) and Zavala (No. 11).

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round selection in July’s MLB Draft.

The highest concentration of players comes from the Rangers Double-A affiliate in Frisco — Acuña, Hauver, Starr, Wolfram and Zavala. The RoughRiders wrap up their season this weekend at Northwest Arkansas.

Latz is currently with Triple-A Round Rock. Easley and Freeman just ended their seasons with High Class-A Hickory.

The 2022 AFL season is set to open on Oct. 3. The AFL will have a tripleheader at Chase Field on Oct. 15. Sloan Park will host the Fall Stars Game on Nov. 6, with will be preceded by the AFL Home Run Derby on Nov. 5. Those events will air live on MLB Network.

The AFL Championship Game will be played on Nov. 12 at Scottsdale Stadium and aired live on MLB Network.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers, Semien Season in Nutshell: 'Forgettable'

By Richie Whitt
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Martín Pérez Leads off Rangers, Rays Series

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) hits a three RBI double in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Mark Mathias Hits Three Straight Homers

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Wins Frisco Start

By Matthew Postins
Jun 1, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A shadow box featuring Texas Rangers former pitcher Nolan Ryan is seen on the concourse during the first day of public tours at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Throwback: Nolan Ryan Jersey Retirement

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Stumbles in Final Double-A Start

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Athletics 8, Rangers 7

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) makes the out on Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen (2) in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Athletics Late Rally Overcomes Rangers

By Matthew Postins