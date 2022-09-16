Among the selections are three players ranked among the Top 30 players in the organization.

Nine Texas Rangers prospects have been named to the Surprise team as part of the Arizona Fall League, which will start in October.

Those prospects, per the Rangers, include infielder Luisangel Acuña, utility player Jayce Easley, catcher Cody Freeman, outfielder Trevor Hauver, left-handed pitcher Jake Latz, right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, right-handed pitcher Nick Starr, left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram and outfielder Aaron Zavala.

The Surprise team will feature players from the Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Rangers are allowed to send seven top prospects to the AFL. Those ranked among the organization’s Top 30 prospects by MLB.com include Acuña (No. 7), Rocker (No. 8) and Zavala (No. 11).

Rocker was the Rangers’ first-round selection in July’s MLB Draft.

The highest concentration of players comes from the Rangers Double-A affiliate in Frisco — Acuña, Hauver, Starr, Wolfram and Zavala. The RoughRiders wrap up their season this weekend at Northwest Arkansas.

Latz is currently with Triple-A Round Rock. Easley and Freeman just ended their seasons with High Class-A Hickory.

The 2022 AFL season is set to open on Oct. 3. The AFL will have a tripleheader at Chase Field on Oct. 15. Sloan Park will host the Fall Stars Game on Nov. 6, with will be preceded by the AFL Home Run Derby on Nov. 5. Those events will air live on MLB Network.

The AFL Championship Game will be played on Nov. 12 at Scottsdale Stadium and aired live on MLB Network.

