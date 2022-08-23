Skip to main content

Rangers Prospects Named Minors Players of Week

A Hickory Crawdads pitcher and a Dominican Summer League infielder were spotlighted for their recent play.

The Texas Rangers had two prospects take Player of the Week honors in their respective minor leagues for their recent standout play.

Hickory Crawdads right-handed pitcher Mason Englert was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, while third baseman Gedionne Marlin was named the Dominican Summer League Player of the Week for the DSL Rangers.

Englert, 22, threw six innings of no-hit baseball in his start on Aug. 18 against Winston-Salem, as he took the victory. That extended his active hitless streak to 14 innings.

In his previous start against Greenville, Englert helped the Crawdads throw their second combined no-hitter of the season. He started the game and threw seven no-hitting innings in the 4-0 victory. Theo McDowell — who had a hand in the other no-hitter this season — finished off the final two innings.

For that effort, Englert won the Pitcher of the Week award as well.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Josh Jung
Play

Jung Guns: Rangers Prospect, Younger Brother Make History

The former Big 12 Players of the Year were both first-round picks and are on the MLB.com Top 100 Prospects List.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis in a suite during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Owner: Ready to Spend on 'Needs' for 2023

Texas team owner Ray Davis said that, despite the changes in the organization, everyone know what the team needs next season.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) singles in a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Stay Hot at Twins

Texas wins a road series and Adolis Garcia extends the Majors' longest current hitting streak.

By Art Garcia

In Englert’s last six starts he has gone 5-0 with a 0.57 ERA, giving up just two earned runs in 31 2/3 innings. He’s walked only six hitters, while striking out 36. He has a 0.38 WHIP and an opponent batting average of .059 during that span.

Other Hickory players to earn SAL weekly awards include infielder Cristian Inoa, pitcher Larson Kindreich, outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Cody Freeman.

Marlin, 18, hit .500 last week with seven extra-base hits, including a home run. He is hitting .340 in 15 games in August with a .945 OPS.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Prospects Named Minors Players of Week

A Hickory Crawdads pitcher and a Dominican Summer League infielder were spotlighted for their recent play.

The Texas Rangers had two prospects take Player of the Week honors in their respective minor leagues for their recent standout play.

Hickory Crawdads right-handed pitcher Mason Englert was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, while third baseman Gedionne Marlin was named the Dominican Summer League Player of the Week for the DSL Rangers.

Englert, 22, threw six innings of no-hit baseball in his start on Aug. 18 against Winston-Salem, as he took the victory. That extended his active hitless streak to 14 innings.

In his previous start against Greenville, Englert helped the Crawdads throw their second combined no-hitter of the season. He started the game and threw seven no-hitting innings in the 4-0 victory. Theo McDowell — who had a hand in the other no-hitter this season — finished off the final two innings.

For that effort, Englert won the Pitcher of the Week award as well.

In Englert’s last six starts he has gone 5-0 with a 0.57 ERA, giving up just two earned runs in 31 2/3 innings. He’s walked only six hitters, while striking out 36. He has a 0.38 WHIP and an opponent batting average of .059 during that span.

Other Hickory players to earn SAL weekly awards include infielder Cristian Inoa, pitcher Larson Kindreich, outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Cody Freeman.

Marlin, 18, hit .500 last week with seven extra-base hits, including a home run. He is hitting .340 in 15 games in August with a .945 OPS.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Josh Jung
News

Jung Guns: Rangers Prospect, Younger Brother Make History

By Matthew Postins
Jul 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis in a suite during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Owner: Ready to Spend on 'Needs' for 2023

By Matthew Postins
Jul 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) singles in a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stay Hot at Twins

By Art Garcia
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Out To Win Twins Series

By Matthew Postins
Frisco Rough Riders' Josh Jung stands on third base, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Whataburger Field. Rough Riders won, 8-4.
Prospects

Top Prospect Josh Jung Poses Problem for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cole Ragans Seeks First Win for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Skipper Tony Beasley on GM Chris Young: 'All About Business'

By Matthew Postins
Aug 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon (39) tags out Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) trying to score from second base in the seventh inning at Target Field. Originally Duran was called safe but was ruled out on a review. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Beat Twins Again

By Matthew Postins