A Hickory Crawdads pitcher and a Dominican Summer League infielder were spotlighted for their recent play.

The Texas Rangers had two prospects take Player of the Week honors in their respective minor leagues for their recent standout play.

Hickory Crawdads right-handed pitcher Mason Englert was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, while third baseman Gedionne Marlin was named the Dominican Summer League Player of the Week for the DSL Rangers.

Englert, 22, threw six innings of no-hit baseball in his start on Aug. 18 against Winston-Salem, as he took the victory. That extended his active hitless streak to 14 innings.

In his previous start against Greenville, Englert helped the Crawdads throw their second combined no-hitter of the season. He started the game and threw seven no-hitting innings in the 4-0 victory. Theo McDowell — who had a hand in the other no-hitter this season — finished off the final two innings.

For that effort, Englert won the Pitcher of the Week award as well.

In Englert’s last six starts he has gone 5-0 with a 0.57 ERA, giving up just two earned runs in 31 2/3 innings. He’s walked only six hitters, while striking out 36. He has a 0.38 WHIP and an opponent batting average of .059 during that span.

Other Hickory players to earn SAL weekly awards include infielder Cristian Inoa, pitcher Larson Kindreich, outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Cody Freeman.

Marlin, 18, hit .500 last week with seven extra-base hits, including a home run. He is hitting .340 in 15 games in August with a .945 OPS.

