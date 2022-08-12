Skip to main content

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

The Rangers' High Class-A affiliate threw its second combined no-hitter in a month on Thursday in a 4-0 win over Greenville.

For the second time this season, the Hickory Crawdads pitching staff threw a no-hitter, this time on Thursday night against the Greenville Drive.

The Crawdads won the game 4-0, which was the same score of their first no-hitter of 2022 last month.

Mason Englert started the game for Hickory. The Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2018, threw seven innings, giving up two walks. He struck out six and shaved his ERA down to 3.59.

Theo McDowell, who had a hand in the Crawdads’ first no-hitter this season, threw the final two innings. He gave up a walk and struck out two.

Evan Carter took care of the offense for the Crawdads, as he went 4-for-5 while driving in two runs. Thomas Saggese — named the organization’s Player of the Month for July — had two hits.

Hickory’s first no-hitter this season game on July 10 as the Crawdads defeated Bowling Green 4-0 in a 10-inning no hitter. That was the franchise’s first no-hitter since 2013.

Larson Kindreich, Leury Tejada, Michael Brewer and Theo McDowell all combined for the no-hitter. All four started the season at Low Class-A Down East before a promotion to Hickory. McDowell was just named the Rangers’ organization Reliever of the Month for July.

Kindreich drew the start and struck out eight in six innings. Tejada, Brewer and McDowell combined for five strikeouts and a walk over the final four innings. McDowell pitched the final two innings and the game was scoreless until Hickory scored four runs in the 10th inning.

