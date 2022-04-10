One of the key pieces of the Joey Gallo trade went 2-for-3 as the Roughriders won for the second straight game

Ezequiel Duran, one of the key pieces of the Joey Gallo trade last July, doubled for the second straight game on Saturday night as Double-A Frisco defeated Arkansas, 8-7.

Duran was coming off a Friday season debut in which he went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in a run.

On Saturday, he hit a double to the gap in left-center field in the bottom of the eighth, driving in a run to give the Roughriders an 8-4 lead.

It was part of a solid night for the shortstop, who hit in the clean-up position for the second straight game. Duran finished 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk.

Duran’s game came on the same night that Jack Leiter, the Rangers’ first-round pick from last summer, made his professional debut. Leiter pitched the game’s first three innings, giving up one run while striking out seven.

The Roughriders’ series with Arkansas concludes on Sunday.

Duran was one of four prospects the Rangers acquired when they dealt Gallo to the Yankees at last year's trade deadline. Duran was the Yankees’ No. 15 prospect when the deal was made. Duran is now considered the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect by MLB.com.

After the deal, Duran spent the rest of 2021 with High-A Hickory. Duran hit .229 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. That concluded his fourth minor-league season.

Also included in the Gallo trade were shortstop Josh Smith, second baseman/outfielder Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glen Otto.

Smith is in Triple-A with the Round Rock Express. Otto is also with Round Rock and made his Major League debut with the Rangers last season. Hauver is with Hickory.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.