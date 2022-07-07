Rangers Land Sixth MLB.com Top 100 Prospect

Texas is one of three Major League organizations with six players in the rankings as the minors near the Futures Game.

The Texas Rangers have a new Top 100 prospect, according to MLB.com — Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Owen White.

White cracked the Top 100 on Wednesday, just a day after he was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the Rangers Double-A affiliate.

The Rangers now have six Top 100 prospects — White, Jack Leiter, Josh Jung, Ezequiel Duran, Justin Foscue and Cole Winn.

The Prospect Times has pointed out the Rangers have steadily collected more Top 100 prospects since 2019, when they had only three. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians are the only other teams with six Top 100 prospects.

White is now the Rangers’ No. 6 overall prospect. He was the Rangers’ No. 8 prospect just a week ago.

White made his home debut with the RoughRiders last Friday night.

White threw 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball against the Corpus Christi Hooks, but his outing ended with one out in the sixth after he sprained his ankle and he was removed from the game. White struck out seven and walked one in his last game, as he threw 68 pitches, 46 of which were strikes.

White will make his third start with Frisco on Thursday against San Antonio.

In two starts this year with the Riders, White is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA.

The Rangers drafted White in the second round in 2018 and pitched well in High-A Hickory before his promotion to Frisco. With the Crawdads, White went 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA while striking out 81 batters over 58 2/3 innings with 19 walks. In his last four starts before the promotion, he went 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA, striking out 34 over 25 innings.

