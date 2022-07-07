Skip to main content

Rangers Land Sixth MLB.com Top 100 Prospect

Texas is one of three Major League organizations with six players in the rankings as the minors near the Futures Game.

The Texas Rangers have a new Top 100 prospect, according to MLB.com — Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Owen White.

White cracked the Top 100 on Wednesday, just a day after he was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the Rangers Double-A affiliate.

The Rangers now have six Top 100 prospects — White, Jack Leiter, Josh Jung, Ezequiel Duran, Justin Foscue and Cole Winn.

The Prospect Times has pointed out the Rangers have steadily collected more Top 100 prospects since 2019, when they had only three. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians are the only other teams with six Top 100 prospects.

White is now the Rangers’ No. 6 overall prospect. He was the Rangers’ No. 8 prospect just a week ago.

White made his home debut with the RoughRiders last Friday night.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Takeaways: Marcus Semien's Scintillating Rangers Summer

Even with the series sweep at the hands of Baltimore, the Rangers' high-priced acquisition keeps hitting

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Orioles Sweep Rangers With Another Close Win

Texas returns home hoping to bounce back from a lost road trip

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Rangers Top Prospect Named to Futures Game

MLB announced the first eight players selected to play in the top minor league showcase leading up to the MLB All-Star Game

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

White threw 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball against the Corpus Christi Hooks, but his outing ended with one out in the sixth after he sprained his ankle and he was removed from the game. White struck out seven and walked one in his last game, as he threw 68 pitches, 46 of which were strikes.

White will make his third start with Frisco on Thursday against San Antonio.

In two starts this year with the Riders, White is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA.

The Rangers drafted White in the second round in 2018 and pitched well in High-A Hickory before his promotion to Frisco. With the Crawdads, White went 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA while striking out 81 batters over 58 2/3 innings with 19 walks. In his last four starts before the promotion, he went 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA, striking out 34 over 25 innings.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Marcus Semien's Scintillating Rangers Summer

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Sweep Rangers With Another Close Win

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Prospect Named to Futures Game

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Wrap Up Trip at Orioles

By Bri AmaranthusJul 6, 2022
Rangers - Matt Moore
News

Should Rangers Trade This Player at Deadline?

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Beat Rangers in Extras Again

By Matthew PostinsJul 5, 2022
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two Rangers Prospects Named Pitchers of Week in Minors

By Matthew PostinsJul 5, 2022
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look To Bounce Back at Orioles

By Bri AmaranthusJul 5, 2022