Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Carney: Rangers' Third-Rounder Tekoah Roby Offers Highest Ceiling in Puzzling Draft Class

Joshua Carney

Now that we're a several days removed from the 2020 MLB Draft, there's still a lot of head-scratching involved with the Texas Rangers' draft class under General Manager Jon Daniels.

First, the Rangers reached on first-rounder Justin Foscue, and then they reached again on second-rounder Evan Carter. Following the selection of Foscue, Texas went prep heavy, selecting high schoolers with their final four picks.

While it was an underwhelming class on the surface, one name stands out above the rest due to potential: 6-foot-2 right-hander Tekoah Roby.

Roby was previously committed to Troy, but as the third round pick in the draft, it will almost certainly make him a lock for the Rangers' system. The prep rightly sits between 90-96 with an average changeup and a potentially average slider, and possesses some athleticism and some feel for pitching already.

That said, his frame is a bit small. However, he was trending upwards this spring, so the Rangers did a good job grabbing the lanky righty before he had the chance to get to college and potentially increase his stock further.

Prior to his high school season being shut down due to the pandemic, Roby flashed a fastball that got plenty of whiffs up in the zone, with spin rates in the 2300-2500 rpm range. He also showed some potential with a 76-78 mph curveball. This spring, the reports on his curveball were better, with scouts calling it a potential plus offering, according to Baseball America.

While he's not a big name by any stretch of the imagination, he provides the highest ceiling out of any of the draft picks, considering his tools available to him on the mound. If he can stay healthy and continue to pick up some velocity and spin on his fastball, as well as some consistency with his curveball and changeup, he could really profile as a No. 3-4 starter in the big leagues down the line.

Should he reach his full potential, he could save Texas's underwhelming 2020 draft class.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow Josh Carney on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney

Comments

Prospects

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers Notes: Texas Signs Fourth Round Pick, Shuts Down Baseball Complex in Surprise

On a busy Friday, Texas Rangers signed their fourth round pick and shut down their spring training facility in Arizona due to COVID-19 concerns.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Agree to Terms With Top Two Draft Picks; Another Undrafted Free Agent

On Friday, the Texas Rangers signed their first-round pick Justin Foscue, second-round pick Evan Carter, and undrafted pitcher Aidan Curry.

Chris Halicke

With Seven Undrafted Players Signed, the Texas Rangers Look to Add More Talent

After signing seven undrafted free agents, the Texas Rangers are looking to bolster their organization with "as much talent as possible."

Chris Halicke

MLB, MLBPA Have "Developed Framework" for Potential Agreement to Play 2020 Season

After a face-to-face meeting between Rob Manfred and Tony Clark, MLB and the Players Association seem to be gaining momentum toward striking a deal to play the 2020 season.

Chris Halicke

Amid Unique Circumstance, Texas Rangers Employees Returning to Work Has Been a "Gradual Process"

The opening of Globe Life Field put the Texas #Rangers in a position unlike any other club in baseball. Having employees return to work has been a "gradual process" over the past three months.

Chris Halicke

Report: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred "Not Confident" There Will Be a 2020 Season

On Monday night, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN's Mike Greenberg he is "not confident" there will be a baseball season in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Opinion: The Current Fallout Between MLB/MLBPA is Worse Than the 1994-95 Strike

The war between Major League Baseball and the Players Association has reached its ugly climax.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

2020 MLB Draft: LIVE Texas Rangers Updates, Analysis, Reaction, Fan Q&A, and Community

Join the conversation as we react and cover the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Chris Halicke

by

TexasRedneck

Texas Rangers 2020 Draft Grades and Analysis: What the Experts Are Saying

Some experts from around the baseball world have weighed in on the Texas Rangers 2020 draft class.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers 2020 MLB Draft Full Recap

In a unique MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers had a unique draft class. However, the club is very confident they got exactly who they wanted.

Chris Halicke