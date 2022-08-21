Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect's 'Immaculate Inning'

The pitcher, in his second full season in the Texas system, moved into the Rangers' Top 30 prospects recently.

The Texas Rangers have had three immaculate innings tossed against them in 2022. It’s about time the organization returned the favor.

The Rangers can thank Hickory Crawdads pitcher Tekoah Roby for giving the system an immaculate inning, which came in the fifth inning of Friday’s game with Winston-Salem.

Roby, the No. 15 prospect in the Rangers’ system, according to MLB.com, helped the Crawdads win that game 4-3. Roby ended up tossing five shutout innings. He struck out eight and allowed four hits while walking one.

But that last inning was immaculate.

An "immaculate inning" is when a pitcher retires the side on nine pitches, all strikes, and strikes out all three hitters.

Roby started by fanning Winston-Salem’s Jason Matthews, who fouled off the first pitch, looked at the second pitch, a strike, and then swung and missed at the third pitch.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rare Win for Rangers in Extras

Texas hasn't been good in one-run games this season, but is 2-1 in such contests this week.

By Matthew Postins
Chris Young
Play

Chris Young's Rangers To-Do List

The Rangers' new baseball head has to accomplish these things in the coming months to prepare Texas for 2023.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) singles in a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play

GAME THREAD: How Rangers Beat Twins, 4-3

Texas continues its six-game road trip with the second game of four with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

By Matthew Postins

Roby then faced Duke Ellis, who stared at the first strike before swinging and missing at the next two for the second out.

Colson Montgomery wrapped up the frame by fouling off Roby’s first offering and then swinging and missing at the next two offerings.

Roby is in his second season of professional baseball and his first with Texas' High Class-A affiliate. In 19 games and 18 starts he is 3-9 with a 4.80 ERA. He has an impressive 102 strikeouts against 34 walks in 90 innings, with a 1.29 WHIP.

Roby was the Rangers’ third-round pick in 2020 out of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla. He was unable to start his professional career in 2020 due to the cancellation of Minor League Baseball. In 2021, he was assigned to Low Class-A Down East and went 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA in six starts for the Wood Ducks. He threw just 22 innings before he was placed on the seven-day injured list and missed the rest of the season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Top 30 Prospect's 'Immaculate Inning'

The pitcher, in his second full season in the Texas system, moved into the Rangers' Top 30 prospects recently.

The Texas Rangers have had three immaculate innings tossed against them in 2022. It’s about time the organization returned the favor.

The Rangers can thank Hickory Crawdads pitcher Tekoah Roby for giving the system an immaculate inning, which came in the fifth inning of Friday’s game with Winston-Salem.

Roby, the No. 15 prospect in the Rangers’ system, according to MLB.com, helped the Crawdads win that game 4-3. Roby ended up tossing five shutout innings. He struck out eight and allowed four hits while walking one.

But that last inning was immaculate.

An "immaculate inning" is when a pitcher retires the side on nine pitches, all strikes, and strikes out all three hitters.

Roby started by fanning Winston-Salem’s Jason Matthews, who fouled off the first pitch, looked at the second pitch, a strike, and then swung and missed at the third pitch.

Roby then faced Duke Ellis, who stared at the first strike before swinging and missing at the next two for the second out.

Colson Montgomery wrapped up the frame by fouling off Roby’s first offering and then swinging and missing at the next two offerings.

Roby is in his second season of professional baseball and his first with Texas' High Class-A affiliate. In 19 games and 18 starts he is 3-9 with a 4.80 ERA. He has an impressive 102 strikeouts against 34 walks in 90 innings, with a 1.29 WHIP.

Roby was the Rangers’ third-round pick in 2020 out of Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla. He was unable to start his professional career in 2020 due to the cancellation of Minor League Baseball. In 2021, he was assigned to Low Class-A Down East and went 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA in six starts for the Wood Ducks. He threw just 22 innings before he was placed on the seven-day injured list and missed the rest of the season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rare Win for Rangers in Extras

By Matthew Postins
Chris Young
News

Chris Young's Rangers To-Do List

By Matthew Postins
Jul 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) singles in a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME THREAD: How Rangers Beat Twins, 4-3

By Matthew Postins
Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Cy Young Winner Shines in Latest Triple-A Start

By Matthew Postins
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
News

Rangers Rookie Glenn Otto Trending Up Entering Twins Start

By Matthew Postins
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Solo HRs Help Twins Past Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

Seismic Homestand Remakes Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Cole Winn
Prospects

Control Issues: Top 10 Rangers Prospect Struggles in Last Start

By Matthew Postins