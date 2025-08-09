Rangers Slugger Evan Carter Turning Corner in Return from Back Spasms
ARLINGTON — The oft-injured Evan Carter may be turning a corner for the Texas Rangers.
Carter is on the injured list after he suffered from back spasms in Seattle last weekend. Texas moved him to the injured list on Aug. 2.
He is eligible to be activated on Tuesday. That might be asking a bit much. But, on Friday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy struck an optimistic tone about Carter’s recovery.
What Bruce Bochy Said About Evan Carter
Carter played catch on Friday, which doesn’t sound like much, but it was the first significant baseball activity he’s had this week. How he recovers on Saturday will likely determine next steps.
But, Bochy made it sound like Carter had turned a corner.
“He’s really coming along well, so I’m really encouraged with the progress he’s been making with the treatment,” Bochy said. “I anticipate him being ready sooner rather than later.”
Bochy did say that Carter would probably need some rehab in the minor leagues. It’s likely to be less extensive than what Jake Burger just finished, as he played in several games before he was activated on Friday.
Evan Carter’s Season
Carter started the season in the minor leagues as the Rangers kept him at Triple-A Round Rock so he could continue to work on his swing. After missing the majority of last season with a back injury, Carter was reshaping his swing to put less stress on his back.
In 55 games he’s slashed .238/.323/.381 with four home runs and 21 RBI. He’s already played more Major League games in any season since he debuted in 2023 (23 games) and has already set a career-high with 21 RBI. He can also match his season-high five home runs with his next home run.
Still, it’s been a frustrating couple of years for Carter. The back injury that limited him to just 45 games last year was difficult to diagnose. While he received a clean bill of health before spring training, he underwent an ablation procedure to address a lower back stress reaction in the offseason.
He was on the injured list in May and June with a right quad injury that caused him to miss 14 games.
