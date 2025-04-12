Inside The Rays

History: Tampa Bay Rays Career Strikeout Leaders Since 1998

Taj Bradley became the 22nd pitcher in Tampa Bay history to record 300-plus strikeouts on Friday night. Here is the list of the top-25 pitchers for career strikeouts in team history, topped by James Shields with 1,250.

Tom Brew

Pitcher James Shields is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in strikeouts with 1,250. He pitched for the Rays from 2006 to 2012.
Pitcher James Shields is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in strikeouts with 1,250. He pitched for the Rays from 2006 to 2012.
Updated April 11, 2025, 10:05 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay pitcher Taj Bradley had seven strikeouts and picked up his second win of the season on Friday when the Rays beat the Atlanta Braves. It was a bit of a milestone night for Bradley, who became the 22nd pitcher in Rays history to cross the 300-strikeout mark.

Bradley made his debut with the Rays on April 12, 2023 and has a career record of 15-19 with a 4.46 ERA. He is one of two current Rays pitchers on the top-25 list all-time. Shane McClanahan, who's currently on the injured list, is the other.

James Shields has been on the top of this list since 2012. "Big Game James'' had 1,250 career strikeouts with the Rays during his seven years from 2006 to 2012. Chris Archer and David Price are the only two other pitchers to top 1,000 K's in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Here is this complete list of the top 25 Rays pitchers in career strikeouts, courtesy of Baseball Almanac, with years that they pitched in Tampa Bay:

  1. James Shields (2006-12) — 1,250
  2. Chris Archer (2012-18, 2021) — 1,167
  3. David Price (2008-14) — 1,065
  4. Scott Kazmir (2004-09) — 824
  5. Blake Snell (2016-20) — 648
  6. Jake Odorizzi (2013-17) — 639
  7. Alex Cobb (2011-14, 2016-17) — 570
  8. Tyler Glasnow (2018-23) — 526
  9. Matt Moore (2011-16) — 494
  10. Matt Garza (2008-10) — 467

11. Ryan Yarbrough (2018-22) — 467
12. Jeremy Hellickson (2010-14) — 463
13. Shane McClanahan (2020-present) — 456
14. Jeff Niemann (2008-12) — 409
15. Victor Zambrano (2001-04) — 372
16. Estaban Yan (1998-2002) — 351
17. Ryan Rupe (1999-2002) — 348
18. Andy Sonnanstine (2007-11) — 343
19. Wade Davis (2009-12) — 341
20. J.P Howell (2006-12) — 321

21. Jake McGee (2010-15) — 319
22. Taj Bradley (2023-current) — 304
23. Matt Andriese (2015-18) — 293
24. Joel Peralta (2011-14) — 293
25. Bryan Rekar (1998-2001) — 292

