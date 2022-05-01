AL East Roundup (April 30): Yankees With 8th Straight With Shutout Win over Royals

The New York Yankees won again on Saturday, getting six shutout innings from Gerrit Cole in a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. They are 15-6 now, and have the best record in baseball. Here is our AL East roundup for Saturday, with another Blue Jays win, and tough losses for Tampa Bay and Boston.