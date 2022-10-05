American League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Pairings, Results in Real Time

The field is set for the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs, and the race for the World Series in on. There is a new format this year, with six teams in the postseason field in each league and a new wild-card round that features best-of-three series instead of the one-game play-in.

With the new format, the two division winners with the best records get first-round byes. That's the Houston Astros, who have the No. 1 seed, and the New York Yankees, who finished second. Houston gets the Toronto-Seattle winner in the best-of-five AL division series starting on Tuesday and the Yankees will host the Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner.

The Cleveland Guardians, who won the American League Central but have the worst record among the three divisional winners, will have to play in the wild-card round. They will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-three series that starts Friday in Cleveland. The two top wild-card teams, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, will play a series in Toronto.

Here is the complete schedule and pairings for the entire American League playoff. We will add results and update the schedule and the projected pitching matchups as they are announced.

American League 2022 Playoffs

No. 6 Tampa Bay at No. 3 Cleveland

GAME 1, Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay Rays (Shane McClanahan 12-8, 2.54 ERA) at Cleveland Guardians (Shane Bieber 13-8, 2.88 ERA). Time 12:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

Tampa Bay Rays (Shane McClanahan 12-8, 2.54 ERA) at Cleveland Guardians (Shane Bieber 13-8, 2.88 ERA). Time 12:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) GAME 2, Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Rays (Tyler Glasnow 0-0. 1.35 ERA) at Cleveland Guardians (Triston McKenzie 11-11, 2.96 ERA). Time 12:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2)

Tampa Bay Rays (Tyler Glasnow 0-0. 1.35 ERA) at Cleveland Guardians (Triston McKenzie 11-11, 2.96 ERA). Time 12:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN2) GAME 3, if necessary, Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay Rays (TBA) at Cleveland Guardians (TBA), Time 4:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays