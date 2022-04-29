AL East Roundup (April 28): Manoah Wins Pitcher's Duel in Jays' 1-0 Win Over Red Sox

Alex Manoah has been terrific so far this season, but he might have had his best performance of the year on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits in the Toronto Blue Jays' 1-0 win over the Boston R ed Sox in Toronto.

"He was really good," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "He had a really good four-seamer and a really good slider. We had some good at-bats, too. We hit the ball hard. But in the end, you have to score some runs to win."

The Blue Jays' lone run was unearned, coming in the third inning off starter Garrett Whitlock, who's been great himself so far in 2022. Lourdes Gurriell Jr. reached on a one-out error by Red Sox shortstop Christian Arroyo, and he advanced to second after a walk and scored on Alejandro Kirk's two-out single.

Here's our daily quickie roundup from Thursday's games, with the latest standings and the schedule for the rest of the week. There are several great series that start on Friday and, individually, the major-league debut of Baltimore prospect Kyle Bradish.

Thursday's results

BLUE JAYS 1, RED SOX 0: Alex Manoah got his fourth straight win, allowing just three hits in seven scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0. The 24-year-old Manoah won his eighth in a row dating to last year, and the Blue Jays have gone 20-4 in his 24 career starts. Garrett Whitlock was also great for Boston, allowing just one unearned run in three innings to lower his ERA to 0.54. The Jays won three of four in the series.

Upcoming schedule

Friday's games (April 29)

Boston Red Sox (Rich Hill 0-1, 4.85 ERA) at Baltimore Orioles (Kyle Bradish (0-0, 0.00 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET

(Rich Hill 0-1, 4.85 ERA) at (Kyle Bradish (0-0, 0.00 ERA), 7:05 p.m. ET Houston Astros (Jose Urquidy 1-1, 5.52 ERA) at Toronto Blue Jays (Yusei Kikuchi 0-1, 3.75 ERA), 7:07 p.m. ET

(Jose Urquidy 1-1, 5.52 ERA) at (Yusei Kikuchi 0-1, 3.75 ERA), 7:07 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins (Dylan Bundy 3-0, 0.59 ERA) at Tampa Bay Rays (Corey Kluber, 0-1, 3.68 ERA), 7:10 p.m. ET

(Dylan Bundy 3-0, 0.59 ERA) at (Corey Kluber, 0-1, 3.68 ERA), 7:10 p.m. ET New York Yankees (Nestor Cortez 0-0, 1.15 ERA) at Kansas City Royals (Kris Bubic, 0-1, 14.14 ERA), 8:10 p.m. ET

Saturday's games (April 30)

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday's games (May 1)

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m. ET

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

This week's results

Monday's results (April 25)

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 2

Tuesday's results (April 26)

New York Yankees 12, Baltimore Orioles 8

Seattle Mariners 8, Tampa Bay Rays 4

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 5, 10 innings.

Wednesday's results (April 27)