Few Conflicts For Rays With Bucs' 2022 NFL Schedule

The 2022 National Football League schedule came out this week, and the first four weeks of the NFL season overlap with the end of the baseball regular season. But there's not a lot of conflict in Tampa Bay for the Rays and the Buccaneers

It's helps a lot that the Buccaneers play two primetime games in those first four weeks, playing on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET) while the Rays have Sunday afternoon games.

There's just one Sunday where both are at home and playing during the day — but not at the same time. There's another Sunday where they do both start at 1 p.m. ET, or close, but the Rays are home and the Buccaneers are in New Orleans.

Here's how the September and early October weekends look:

Sept. 11 (Sunday)

MLB: Rays at New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET

Rays at New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET NFL: Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sept. 18 (Sunday)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET NFL: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 25 (Sunday)

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET NFL: Green Bay Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 2 (Sunday)

MLB: Rays at Houston Astros, 2 p.m. ET

Rays at Houston Astros, 2 p.m. ET NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET

There's no way of knowing what the conflicts might be in October with the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Rays, who have made the playoffs three years in a row, could be there again.

The full regular-season schedules for both the Rays and the Bucs are listed below.

