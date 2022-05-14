Skip to main content
Few Conflicts For Rays With Bucs' 2022 NFL Schedule

Few Conflicts For Rays With Bucs' 2022 NFL Schedule

The first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season overlap with the end of the baseball regular season, but there are only a few conflicts between the Tampa Bay Rays and the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are their full schedules, with a breakdown of what they're both doing in those first four weeks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season overlap with the end of the baseball regular season, but there are only a few conflicts between the Tampa Bay Rays and the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are their full schedules, with a breakdown of what they're both doing in those first four weeks.

The 2022 National Football League schedule came out this week, and the first four weeks of the NFL season overlap with the end of the baseball regular season. But there's not a lot of conflict in Tampa Bay for the Rays and the Buccaneers 

It's helps a lot that the Buccaneers play two primetime games in those first four weeks, playing on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET) while the Rays have Sunday afternoon games.

There's just one Sunday where both are at home and playing during the day — but not at the same time. There's another Sunday where they do both start at 1 p.m. ET, or close, but the Rays are home and the Buccaneers are in New Orleans.

Here's how the September and early October weekends look:

Sept. 11 (Sunday)

  • MLB: Rays at New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET 
  • NFL: Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sept. 18 (Sunday)

  • MLB: Texas Rangers at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET
  • NFL: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Sept. 25 (Sunday)

  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET  
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Oct. 2 (Sunday)

  • MLB: Rays at Houston Astros, 2 p.m. ET
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET

There's no way of knowing what the conflicts might be in October with the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Rays, who have made the playoffs three years in a row, could be there again. 

The full regular-season schedules for both the Rays and the Bucs are listed below.

  • RAYS SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with results thus far and dates, locations and gametimes for the rest of the season. CLICK HERE
  • BUCCANEERS SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule that was released on Thursday, with results dates, locations and gametimes for the rest of the season. CLICK HERE
RaysYandyDiazWanderFrancoCelerbrate
News

Few Conflicts For Rays With Bucs' 2022 NFL Schedule

By Tom Brewjust now
BucsTomBradyScottyMillerSchedule2022
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew2 minutes ago
RaysRyanYarbroughMariners
News

Gameday Preview: Ryan Yarbrough Looks to Build Off Scoreless Start; Lineups, Newsy Nuggets

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
47562CC0-0155-4E8D-A5CA-BA9386D988C6
News

Rays Notebook: Slow Start for Ji-Man Choi After Return From Elbow Injury

By Tom Brew7 hours ago
RaysRandyArozarenaManuelMargot
Schedules

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew10 hours ago
RaysDrewRasmussenBlueJays
News

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Drew Rasmussen's Start vs. Blue Jays

By Tom Brew10 hours ago
RaysBrandonLoweSlideHome
News

Rays Rally Late, Take First Game in Series From Blue Jays, 5-2

By Tom Brew19 hours ago
BlueJaysGeorgeSpringerSwing
News

Blue Jays' CF George Springer Forced to Leave Game With Rays After Crash Into Wall

By Tom Brew22 hours ago