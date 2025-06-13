Former Houston Astros Top Prospect Traded to Tampa Bay Rays in Friday Roster Move
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired former Top-100 prospect Forrest Whitley in a deal with the Houston Astros, according to a report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:
At this time, the return is not known, but it's not expected to be much considering that Whitley was just designated for assignment by Houston.
A former Top-100 prospect in the sport, Whitley was ranked as the No. 41 prospect in 2021 by MLB Pipeline. He was as high as No. 19 during the 2020 campaign and reached No. 7 in 2019.
Now 27, he's a former first-round pick of the Astros (No. 17) out of high school. He's appeared in just eight major leagues in his career, going 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA. The hope is that a change of scenery and proximity to the Rays' pitching lab can help him re-find the form that made him a top prospect. He started just one game in 2024 at the minor league level, making 32 relief appearances, so it's unclear if the Rays see him as a bullpen piece or as a possible rotation option in the future.
Whitley has elite swing-and-miss stuff, and he struck out 46 batters in 34.0 minor league innings last season.
The Rays enter play on Friday at 36-32 and in third place in the American League East. They'll take on the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET as Taj Bradley (TBR) pitches against Clay Holmes.
Bradley has gone 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA. We'll have more on this story as it develops.