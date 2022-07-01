Skip to main content
GameDay Preview: If Anyone Deserves Some Run Support, It's Corey Kluber

GameDay Preview: If Anyone Deserves Some Run Support, It's Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, and he's hoping to get some run support for a change. It's a rare Friday afternoon game for the Rays, as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Canada Day.

Corey Kluber takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, and he's hoping to get some run support for a change. It's a rare Friday afternoon game for the Rays, as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Canada Day.

TORONTO — Plenty of people have been frustrated with Tampa Bay's offense this season, but no one has a more legitimate gripe than Corey Kluber, the Rays' veteran starter. 

The 36-year-old, who's taking the mound this afternoon when the Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays, has pitched well this year, but the Rays hitters have given him very little run support. 

Kluber is 3-4 with a 3.45 earned run average, but in his last six starts, he has an impressive 2.36 ERA over 34 1/3 innings. In four of those starts, the Rays have scored a total of four runs while he's been on the mound.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rays are hoping to change that around this afternoon against Toronto starter Jose Berrios, who has been struggling this year. He is 5-4 with a 5.86 ERA.

Kevin Kiermaier (hip) has come off the injured list on Friday, and he's back in the starting lineup. Ryan Yarbrough was sent back to Durham. Here's the latest on the game:

How to watch Rays at Blue Jays

  • Who: Tampa Bay Rays (40-35) at Toronto Blue Jays (43-33)
  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET, Friday, June 30
  • Where: Rogers Center, Toronto
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 (Blue Jays announcers; Rays online)
  • Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
  • Latest line: The Blue Jays are favored at minus-144 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Thursday afternoon. The Rays are plus-122. The over/under is 9.

Projected lineups

  • RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Ji-Man Choi 1B Wander Franco SS, Isaac Paredes 1B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Harold Ramirez DH, Josh Lowe LF, Rene Pinto C, Brett Phillips RF, Corey Kluber P.
  • BLUE JAYS: George Springer CF, Beau Bichette SS, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk C, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Raimel Tapia LF, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DH Santiago Espinal 3B, Gabriel Moreno C, Cavan Biggio 2B, Jose Berrios P.
RaysCoreyKluberBlueJersey
News

GameDay Preview: If Anyone Deserves Some Run Support, It's Corey Kluber

By Tom Brew1 minute ago
BlueJaysSantiagoEspinalHRRays
News

Blue Jays Tag Fill-In Ryan Yarbrough for 2 Homers in 4-1 Win Over Rays

By Tom Brew8 hours ago
BlueJaysYuseiKikuchiPitch
News

GameDay Preview: Rays Take on Blue Jays on YouTube TV on Thursday Night

By Tom Brew20 hours ago
RaysJeffreySpringsTwins
News

Tampa Bay Rays Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Brooks Raley, Ryan Thompson, Jeffrey Springs All Out

By Tom BrewJun 30, 2022
BrooksRaleyFranciscoMejiaRays
News

Rays Land in Toronto Without Unvaccinated Relievers Brooks Raley, Ryan Thompson

By Tom BrewJun 30, 2022
BrewersRowdyTellezRays2HRs
News

Brewers Play Longball With Rays, Sweep Short Series With Another 5-3 Win

By Tom BrewJun 29, 2022
RaysRandyArozarenaManuelMargot
Schedules

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

By Tom BrewJun 29, 2022
RaysBrettPhillipsVidalBrujanCelebrate
News

GameDay Preview: Rays Going With 'Opener' in Matinee With Brewers on Wednesday

By Tom BrewJun 29, 2022