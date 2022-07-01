GameDay Preview: If Anyone Deserves Some Run Support, It's Corey Kluber
TORONTO — Plenty of people have been frustrated with Tampa Bay's offense this season, but no one has a more legitimate gripe than Corey Kluber, the Rays' veteran starter.
The 36-year-old, who's taking the mound this afternoon when the Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays, has pitched well this year, but the Rays hitters have given him very little run support.
Kluber is 3-4 with a 3.45 earned run average, but in his last six starts, he has an impressive 2.36 ERA over 34 1/3 innings. In four of those starts, the Rays have scored a total of four runs while he's been on the mound.
The Rays are hoping to change that around this afternoon against Toronto starter Jose Berrios, who has been struggling this year. He is 5-4 with a 5.86 ERA.
Kevin Kiermaier (hip) has come off the injured list on Friday, and he's back in the starting lineup. Ryan Yarbrough was sent back to Durham. Here's the latest on the game:
How to watch Rays at Blue Jays
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (40-35) at Toronto Blue Jays (43-33)
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET, Friday, June 30
- Where: Rogers Center, Toronto
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 (Blue Jays announcers; Rays online)
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: The Blue Jays are favored at minus-144 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Thursday afternoon. The Rays are plus-122. The over/under is 9.
Projected lineups
- RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Ji-Man Choi 1B Wander Franco SS, Isaac Paredes 1B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Harold Ramirez DH, Josh Lowe LF, Rene Pinto C, Brett Phillips RF, Corey Kluber P.
- BLUE JAYS: George Springer CF, Beau Bichette SS, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B, Alejandro Kirk C, Teoscar Hernandez RF, Raimel Tapia LF, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DH Santiago Espinal 3B, Gabriel Moreno C, Cavan Biggio 2B, Jose Berrios P.