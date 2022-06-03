GameDay Preview: Rays Host White Sox Friday, But Without J.P. Feyereisen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are back home on Friday night, starting a three-game series with the struggling Chicago White Sox. And they'll send ace Shane McClanahan to the mound, hoping to get the series off to a good start.

That hasn't happened often this season. The Rays are just 6-10 is series-opening games, and 24-11 otherwise. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Rays will be without standout reliever J.P. Feyereisen, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a shoulder injury. He'll be missed. He has pitched 24 1/3 innings so far this season, and still hasn't given up an earned run.

Here's how to watch Friday night's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

How to watch White Sox at Rays

Who: Chicago White Sox (23-26) at Tampa Bay Rays (30-21)

Chicago White Sox (23-26) at Tampa Bay Rays (30-21) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 3

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 3 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-196 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The White Sox are plus-164. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting pitchers

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin: Davis Martin made his major-league debut on May 17, pitching five innings of one-run ball but still taking the loss in a 2-1 game at Kansas City. He was recalled on Friday to replace Vince Velasquez, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury.

Davis Martin made his major-league debut on May 17, pitching five innings of one-run ball but still taking the loss in a 2-1 game at Kansas City. He was recalled on Friday to replace Vince Velasquez, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury. Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan: Shane McClanahan has been on fire. He was 4-0 in May, and he's now 5-2 on the season with a 2.01 earned run average. In his last start, he beat the New York Yankees last Sunday, allowing just one run in seven innings.

Projected lineups

White Sox lineup: AJ Pollock LF, Andrew Vaughn RF, Yoan Moncada 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Luis Robert CF, Yasmani Grandal C, Jake Burger DH, Leury Garcia 2B, Danny Mendick SS, Davis Martin P.

AJ Pollock LF, Andrew Vaughn RF, Yoan Moncada 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Luis Robert CF, Yasmani Grandal C, Jake Burger DH, Leury Garcia 2B, Danny Mendick SS, Davis Martin P. Rays lineup: Kevin Kiermaier CF, Yandy Diaz 3B, Manuel Margot RF, Ji-Man Choi 1B Harold Ramirez DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Francisco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan SS, Isaac Paredes 2B, Shane McClanahan P.

Newsy nuggets