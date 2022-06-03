GameDay Preview: Rays Host White Sox Friday, But Without J.P. Feyereisen
Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan is back on the mound Friday night when the Rays take on the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. They'll do it without standout reliever J.P. Feyereisen, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Here's our gameday previous, with TV information, starting lineups, pitching bios and a lot of newsy nuggets.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are back home on Friday night, starting a three-game series with the struggling Chicago White Sox. And they'll send ace Shane McClanahan to the mound, hoping to get the series off to a good start.
That hasn't happened often this season. The Rays are just 6-10 is series-opening games, and 24-11 otherwise. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET
The Rays will be without standout reliever J.P. Feyereisen, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a shoulder injury. He'll be missed. He has pitched 24 1/3 innings so far this season, and still hasn't given up an earned run.
Here's how to watch Friday night's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.
How to watch White Sox at Rays
- Who: Chicago White Sox (23-26) at Tampa Bay Rays (30-21)
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 3
- Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-196 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The White Sox are plus-164. The over/under is 7.5.
Projected starting pitchers
- White Sox right-hander Davis Martin: Davis Martin made his major-league debut on May 17, pitching five innings of one-run ball but still taking the loss in a 2-1 game at Kansas City. He was recalled on Friday to replace Vince Velasquez, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury.
- Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan: Shane McClanahan has been on fire. He was 4-0 in May, and he's now 5-2 on the season with a 2.01 earned run average. In his last start, he beat the New York Yankees last Sunday, allowing just one run in seven innings.
Projected lineups
- White Sox lineup: AJ Pollock LF, Andrew Vaughn RF, Yoan Moncada 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Luis Robert CF, Yasmani Grandal C, Jake Burger DH, Leury Garcia 2B, Danny Mendick SS, Davis Martin P.
- Rays lineup: Kevin Kiermaier CF, Yandy Diaz 3B, Manuel Margot RF, Ji-Man Choi 1B Harold Ramirez DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Francisco Mejia C, Vidal Brujan SS, Isaac Paredes 2B, Shane McClanahan P.
Newsy nuggets
- No. 1 — Faucher returns: With J.P. Feyereisen going on the IL, the Rays recalled right-hander Calvin Faucher from Durham for his second stint this season. Faucher pitched for the Rays on May 9, making his major-league debut at Angel Stadium. He gave up five runs in one inning, including a grand slam to Shohei Ohtani. It was the third time a pitcher making his major-league debut allowed a slam to a reigning MVP, joining Philadelphia's Zach Eflin on June 14, 2016 at Toronto against Josh Donaldson and St. Louis's Walter Brown on May 16, 1947 at Boston against Hall of Famer Ted Williams.
- No. 2 — Getting even: These two teams met in chilly Chicago in mid-April and the White Sox took the series 2-1.
- No. 3 — Pitching prowess: The Rays have pitched to a 3.27 ERA this season, third-best in the American League and fourth-best in the majors behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (2.81), New York Yankees (2.83) and Houston Astros (2.84.
- No. 4 — Magic number is 4: The Rays have allowed three runs or fewer 31 times and are 25-6 when doing so, compared to 5-15 when yielding four runs or more. The 31 games of three runs or fewer rank fourth in the majors and 23 games of 2 runs or fewer are tied for third in the majors.