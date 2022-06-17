Gameday Preview: Shane Baz Makes 2nd Start For Rays Friday in Baltimore

Shane Baz had to wait two months to make his first start for the Tampa Bay Rays, and it didn't go well. He gets his second shot on Friday night in Baltimore, taking on the Orioles in the first game of a three-game series. Here's our gameday preview, with TV information, the starting lineups, pitching bios and a ton of newsy nuggets.

Baz threw two perfect innings against Minnesota last Saturday, but then completely imploded in the third inning, giving up three walks, a single and a grand slam by Luis Arreaz.

Everyone expected a lot from from the young phenom, who turns 23 on Friday. They're also not panicking, fully expecting a better out on Friday night against the Orioles in an early 6:05 p.m. ET game.

"Shane's got electric stuff, as we've seen. I just thing he fell out of rhythm and didn't command the baseball the way he'd like,'' Cash said. "I'd like to see him get his four-pitch mix established early on, and try to find some tempo that he can work with to. get deeper in the ballgame.

Here's how to watch Friday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (35-28) at Baltimore Orioles (28-37)

: 6:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 17 Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md. TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN-Plus

Bally Sports Sun, ESPN-Plus Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 84 (Orioles broadcast; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 84 (Orioles broadcast; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-154 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The Orioles are plus-130. The over/under is 9.

Rays barely lead series: This Rays lead the all-time series 225-201 over the Orioles, and they are 103-109 at Camden Yards since 1998. The Rays' 103 wins here are the most they've won anywhere on the road in their 25 years. This season, the Rays lead the series 4-2 so far, winning three straight to open the season in St. Petersburg, but losing two of three games in Baltimore, both in extra innings, during a series from May 20-22.

Shane Baz made his season debut last Saturday in Minnesota, and started the game with two perfect innings. But in the third, he lost his command, giving up a single and two walks and then watching them all score on a grand slam by Luis Arreaz. Baz walked the following batter as well before getting the hook, and that base-runner scored, too. He's looking to bounce back against the Orioles.

Shane Baz made his season debut last Saturday in Minnesota, and started the game with two perfect innings. But in the third, he lost his command, giving up a single and two walks and then watching them all score on a grand slam by Luis Arreaz. Baz walked the following batter as well before getting the hook, and that base-runner scored, too. He's looking to bounce back against the Orioles. Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer: Dean Kremer, a 26-year-old from Stockton, Calif., has made two starts for Baltimore so far this season. He's 1-1 with a 3.86 earned run average, losing to Cleveland 3-2 on June 5 and beating Kansas City on June 12, allowing just one earned run in five innings of the 10-7 win. Kremer started 13 games a year ago for Baltimore, going 0-7 with a 7.55 ERA.

Rays lineup: Vidal Brujan 2B, Yandy Diaz DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Harold Ramirez RF, Brett Phillips CF, Isaac Paredes 3B, Taylor Walls SS, Rene Pinto C, Shane Baz P.

Vidal Brujan 2B, Yandy Diaz DH, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Randy Arozarena LF, Harold Ramirez RF, Brett Phillips CF, Isaac Paredes 3B, Taylor Walls SS, Rene Pinto C, Shane Baz P. Orioles lineup: Cedric Mullins CF, Trey. Mancini 1B, Anthony Santander RF, Austin Hays LF, Ryan Mountcastle DH, Adley Rutschman C, Rougned Odor 2B, Tyler Nevin 3B, Jorge Mateo SS, Dean Kremer P.

No. 1 — Pinto behind the plate: With Mike Zunino on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Rene Pinto is back up from Durham. He's in the starting lineup on Friday night primarily because he caught Baz several times during his rehab starts in Durham, and he has some familiarity with him. Pinto is hitting .182 in the big leagues, with one homer and three RBIs. The right-handed hitter has played in seven games and is 4-for-22, with that homer and three singles.

With Mike Zunino on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Rene Pinto is back up from Durham. He's in the starting lineup on Friday night primarily because he caught Baz several times during his rehab starts in Durham, and he has some familiarity with him. Pinto is hitting .182 in the big leagues, with one homer and three RBIs. The right-handed hitter has played in seven games and is 4-for-22, with that homer and three singles. No. 2 — Losing streak: The Rays have lost three straight games and are now a whopping 12 games behind the Yankees in the AL East. Their longest losing streak this season is four games. The sweep in New York was a long time coming. The Rays hadn't been swept sincer June 17-20 a year ago.

The Rays have lost three straight games and are now a whopping 12 games behind the Yankees in the AL East. Their longest losing streak this season is four games. The sweep in New York was a long time coming. The Rays hadn't been swept sincer June 17-20 a year ago. No. 3 — Road woes: The Rays are just 2-7 in road series openers this season, and have lost five straight games to open a series. Overall, they are just 8-12 on the season in series openers, but 27-16 in all other games.

The Rays are just 2-7 in road series openers this season, and have lost five straight games to open a series. Overall, they are just 8-12 on the season in series openers, but 27-16 in all other games. No. 4 — Rutschman update: The last time the Rays were in Baltimore, catcher Adley Rutschman made his MLB debut to huge fanfare. The No. 1 prospect in baseball is find the going tough in the bigs. He's hitting just .195 with one homer and three RBIs since getting called up on May 21. He does hit for power, though. eight of his 16 hits have gone for extra bases, with six doubles, a triple and that one homer.

