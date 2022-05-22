Gameday Preview: Rays Look For Series Win Over Orioles on Sunday
Corey Kluber gets the call on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday as they look to win the series against the Baltimore Orioles on a sun-splashed afternoon at Camden Yards. Here's how to watch, with TV information, starting lineups and so much more.
BALTIMORE, Md. — Corey Kluber has had a few ups and downs so far this season for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's looking for some consistency when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon against Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The game starts at 1:35 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.
How to watch Rays at Orioles
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (24-16) at Baltimore Orioles (16-25)
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 22
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 (Orioles broadcast; Rays online only)
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-175 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The Tigers are plus-145. The over/under is 9.5.
Projected starting pitchers
- Rays right-hander Corey Kluber: The Rays are turning to veteran Corey Kluber for the rubber game of the series on Sunday. He is 1-2 on the season with a 4.28 ERA. He's pitched well in five of his seven starts, but was roughed up for 11 hits in the two other appearances. He faced Baltimore during the opening series of the season in early April in St. Petersburg, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins: Spenser Watkins is 0-1 with a high 5.10 earned run average so far this season. He has made seven starts, but has struggled in May, with an 8.68 ERA in his three starts this month
Projected lineups
- Rays lineup: Kevin Kiermaier CF, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Harold Ramirez DH, Vidal Brujan 2B, Isaac Paredes 3B, Brett Phillips RF, Mike Zunino C, Taylor Walls SS, Corey Kluber P.
- Orioles lineup: Cedric Mullins CF, Trey Mancini RF, Anthony Santander LF, Ryan Mountcastle 1B, Adley Rutschman DH, Ramon Urias 3B, Rougned Odor 2B, Robinson Chirinos C, Jorge Mateo SS, Spenser Watkins P.