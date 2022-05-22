Gameday Preview: Rays Look For Series Win Over Orioles on Sunday

BALTIMORE, Md. — Corey Kluber has had a few ups and downs so far this season for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's looking for some consistency when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon against Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The game starts at 1:35 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

How to watch Rays at Orioles

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (24-16) at Baltimore Orioles (16-25)

Tampa Bay Rays (24-16) at Baltimore Orioles (16-25) When : 1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 22

: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 22 Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 (Orioles broadcast; Rays online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 (Orioles broadcast; Rays online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-175 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday afternoon. The Tigers are plus-145. The over/under is 9.5.

Projected starting pitchers

Rays right-hander Corey Kluber: The Rays are turning to veteran Corey Kluber for the rubber game of the series on Sunday. He is 1-2 on the season with a 4.28 ERA. He's pitched well in five of his seven starts, but was roughed up for 11 hits in the two other appearances. He faced Baltimore during the opening series of the season in early April in St. Petersburg, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Rays are turning to veteran Corey Kluber for the rubber game of the series on Sunday. He is 1-2 on the season with a 4.28 ERA. He's pitched well in five of his seven starts, but was roughed up for 11 hits in the two other appearances. He faced Baltimore during the opening series of the season in early April in St. Petersburg, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins: Spenser Watkins is 0-1 with a high 5.10 earned run average so far this season. He has made seven starts, but has struggled in May, with an 8.68 ERA in his three starts this month

Projected lineups