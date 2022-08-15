Skip to main content
GameDay Preview: Rays Head to New York, Hoping to Stay Hot vs. Yankees

Coming off of two impressive wins against the Baltimore Orioles, the Tampa Bay Rays head to New York to start a three-game series with the Yankees on Monday night. Here's how to watch, with details on the Yankees' recent skid and the starting lineups.
NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays are just 3-7 against the New York Yankees so far this season, but the Bronx Bomber they'll see starting Monday night don't appear to be the same team they saw 10 times in the first half of the season.

On pace for a record-breaking year earlier this summer, the Yankees were 61-23 on July 8, a whopping 38 games over .500. But they've hit the skids lately, and hit them hard. They are just 3-10 in the past two weeks are head into Monday night's opener with the Rays with a 72-43 record. 

Saving the math, they are 11-20 in the past five weeks.

The Rays are 60-53 and 11 games behind the Yankees. The two teams will play three night games Monday through Wednesday. Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.38 ERA) is starting for the Yankees on Monday night. The Rays are using Jalen Beeks (2-1, 2.35 ERA) as the ''opener,'' with Ryan Yarbrough expected to pitch bulk innings behind him. 

Here's how to watch Monday's game:

How to watch Rays at Yankees

  • Who: Tampa Bay Rays (60-53) at New York Yankees (72-43)
  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 15
  • Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 177 (Yankees broadcast)
  • Latest line: The Yankees are favored at minus-255 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Rays are plus-210. They haven't been this big of an underdog all season. The over/under is 7.5.

Starting lineups

  • TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe 2B, Randy Arozarena RF, David Peralta LF, Isaac Paredes 3B, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Francisco Mejia C, Jalen Beeks P.
  • NEW YORK YANKEES: Gleyber Torres 2B, Aaron Judge RF, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Josh Donaldson 3B, Miguel Andujar DH, Andrew Benintendi LF, Jose Trevino C, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Aaron Hicks CF, Gerrit Cole P

 

