GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Even Series With Yankees Behind Shane McClanahan

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to even their series with the New York Yankees, and they'll trot out ace Shane McClanahan on Sunday afternoon to try to get that done.

The Yankees won the first two games of the series, but the Rays bounced back with a huge 3-1 win on Saturday. Now they'll turn to McClanahan, who's been one of the best pitchers in baseball lately. In his last three starts, he's allowed only one earned run total in 20 innings of work, and still leads all of baseball in strikeouts with 74, and is first in the AL in both strikeout rate and swing-and-miss rate.

Rays catcher Mike Zunino gets the luxury of seeing him up close every day, and he continues to be impressed with the 25-year-old's progress.

"The growth, and watching him take on something new every day, is impressive. He knows he has good stuff, but he continues to learn,'' Rays catcher Mike Zunino said. "That's really what it takes, and he's going to be successful for a long, long time.''

The big change for McClanahan in 2022 is expanding his repertoire with four pitches now. He has a high-90s fastball, a great slider and cutter and an ever improving changeup that he's used much more this season. And he'll throw any of the four pitches at any time in the count, regardless of the hitter or the moment.

"The more he can expand that menu and make guys honor all four pitches, there's only so much a hitter can cover,'' Zunino said. "Mixing speeds and mixing locations, I think the key has been that he's thrown all four pitches early in the strike zone to make them respect them all, and then putting guys away with expanding the zone.''

Here's how to watch Sunday's series finale, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

How to watch Yankees at Rays

Who: New York Yankees (33-14) at Tampa Bay Rays (27-19)

New York Yankees (33-14) at Tampa Bay Rays (27-19) When : 1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 29

: 1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 29 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-143 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. The Yankees are plus-120. he over/under is 6.5.

Projected starting pitchers

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino: Luis Severino is making his ninth start of the season for the Yankees, and he's 3-0 with a 3.02 earned run average. He hasn't pitched since last Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox. His previous start, on May 16 at Baltimore, he pitched six innings and allowed just one hit, a home run by Anthony Santander. Over his last two starts, he has an 0.69 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. Severino, who missed most of 2019 and all of the 2020 season, hasn't faced the Rays since Sept. 25. 2018.

Projected lineups

Yankees lineup: DJ LeMahieu 3B, Aaron Judge DH, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Gleyber Torres 2B, Miguel Andujar LF, Aaron Hicks CF, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Kyle Higashioka C, Joey Gallo RF, Luis Severino P.

DJ LeMahieu 3B, Aaron Judge DH, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Gleyber Torres 2B, Miguel Andujar LF, Aaron Hicks CF, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Kyle Higashioka C, Joey Gallo RF, Luis Severino P. Rays lineup: Kevin Kiermaier CF, Yandy Diaz 1B, Wander Franco SS, Ji-Man Choi DH, Manuel Margot LF, Taylor Walls 3B, Brett Phillips RF, Mike Zunino C, Vidal Brujan 2B, Shane McClanahan P.

Newsy nuggets

No. 1 — Cash on Poche: Left-handed reliever Colin Poche got his second save of the week on Saturday night, and he continues to shine in 2022. He's only allowed two runs and eight hits in 15 innings of work. "He's been very impressive,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's really worked on the shape of his breaking ball and that's a really good pitch for him now. The fastball is always going to be playing at the top. We've got a lot of confidence in him.

