GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Bounce Back With Jeffrey Springs Pitching Vs. Red Sox
Tampa Bay saw its six-game winning streak disappear on Friday night, so they'll look to bounce back on Saturday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. Jeffrey Springs will start for the Rays.
BOSTON, Mass. — There's been a lot of good things to come out of the Tampa Bay Rays' series with the Boston Red Sox so far this year. And even though the Rays lost 9-8 on Friday night, there's still plenty of confidence going forward that they can continue to own this rivalry.
Heading into Saturday's 4:10 p.m. ET game at Fenway Park, the Rays are 8-3 in the season series. They've also been very good at Fenway for a while, post a 17-9 record since 2019. This is the 16th game in 16 days for the Rays. After Sunday's game in Boston, they'll have a day off before playing the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday.
Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups and bios.
How to watch Rays at Red Sox
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (69-56) at Boston Red Sox (61-65)
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 27
- Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only)
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-134 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Saturday morning. The Red Sox are at plus-114. The over/under is 8.5.
Rays-Red Sox this season
- Rays vs. Red Sox in 2022: The Rays are 8-3 against the Red Sox so far. this season, and Friday started a stretch of six games in less than two weeks. Boston won the series opener 9-8 on Friday night. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
Projected starting pitchers
- Jeffrey Springs, Tampa Bay Rays: Jeffrey Springs has been the biggest surprise for Tampa Bay this season, working his way into the starting rotation in early May after spending the first month in the bullpen. He's 6-3 with a 2.46 ERA, which is seventh-best in the American League. He has faced Boston twice this season, once out of the bullpen in April and in a start in July. He's given up three runs in six innings.
- Rich Hill, Boston Red Sox: Rich Hill is a 42-year-old left-hander who's been around sincre 2005. This is his third stint with Boston, and this year he is 5-5 with a 4.68 ERA through 18 starts. He pitched the early part of the 2021 season for the Rays.
Projected starting lineups
- Tampa Bay: Yandy Diaz DH, Manuel Margot RF, Randy Arozarena LF, Harold Ramirez 1B, Isaac Paredes 3B, Christian Bethancourt C, Yu Chang 2B, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Jeffrey Springs P
- Boston: Lineup pending.
News nuggets
- YARBROUGH SENT DOWN: Ryan Yarbrough, who gave up five runs in the Friday night loss, was sent down to Triple-A Durham on Saturday morning. The Rays called up left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Durham. Cleavinger will wear No. 60 and will be making his Rays debut. He was acquired from the Los Angele Dodgers on Aug. 1 for minor-league outfielder Germán Tapia and just one run in innings at Durham.
- STUCK ON SIX: The Rays had their six-game winning streak snapped on Friday night. They haven't been able to get to seven this year. They also won six straight back from May 2 to May 7, but lost to Seattle to end that streak.
- FIRST-TIME LOSS: The Rays had scored eight runs or more on 15 occasions this season before Friday, and they had won all 15 games. They scored eight runs and lost on Friday night night. It's been more than a year since the Rays had scored eight runs or more in a game and lost. That was against the Red Sox too. Boston won 20-8 on Aug. 11 last year.
- ANOTHER BLOWN LEAD: The Rays led 4-1 in the middle of the third inning on Friday before losing 9-8. That was the 21st time this season that the Rays have had a lead and then lost. They've blown a three-run lead a whopping seven times in 2022. That happened only three times last year.