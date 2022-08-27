GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Bounce Back With Jeffrey Springs Pitching Vs. Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — There's been a lot of good things to come out of the Tampa Bay Rays' series with the Boston Red Sox so far this year. And even though the Rays lost 9-8 on Friday night, there's still plenty of confidence going forward that they can continue to own this rivalry.

Heading into Saturday's 4:10 p.m. ET game at Fenway Park, the Rays are 8-3 in the season series. They've also been very good at Fenway for a while, post a 17-9 record since 2019. This is the 16th game in 16 days for the Rays. After Sunday's game in Boston, they'll have a day off before playing the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups and bios.

How to watch Rays at Red Sox

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (69-56) at Boston Red Sox (61-65)

Tampa Bay Rays (69-56) at Boston Red Sox (61-65) When : 4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 27

: 4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 27 Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only)

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 (Red Sox broadcast; Rays online only) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-134 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Saturday morning. The Red Sox are at plus-114. The over/under is 8.5.

Rays-Red Sox this season

Rays vs. Red Sox in 2022: The Rays are 8-3 against the Red Sox so far. this season, and Friday started a stretch of six games in less than two weeks. Boston won the series opener 9-8 on Friday night. To read the game story, CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Jeffrey Springs, Tampa Bay Rays: Jeffrey Springs has been the biggest surprise for Tampa Bay this season, working his way into the starting rotation in early May after spending the first month in the bullpen. He's 6-3 with a 2.46 ERA, which is seventh-best in the American League. He has faced Boston twice this season, once out of the bullpen in April and in a start in July. He's given up three runs in six innings.

Jeffrey Springs has been the biggest surprise for Tampa Bay this season, working his way into the starting rotation in early May after spending the first month in the bullpen. He's 6-3 with a 2.46 ERA, which is seventh-best in the American League. He has faced Boston twice this season, once out of the bullpen in April and in a start in July. He's given up three runs in six innings. Rich Hill, Boston Red Sox: Rich Hill is a 42-year-old left-hander who's been around sincre 2005. This is his third stint with Boston, and this year he is 5-5 with a 4.68 ERA through 18 starts. He pitched the early part of the 2021 season for the Rays.

Projected starting lineups

Tampa Bay: Yandy Diaz DH, Manuel Margot RF, Randy Arozarena LF, Harold Ramirez 1B, Isaac Paredes 3B, Christian Bethancourt C, Yu Chang 2B, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Jeffrey Springs P

Yandy Diaz DH, Manuel Margot RF, Randy Arozarena LF, Harold Ramirez 1B, Isaac Paredes 3B, Christian Bethancourt C, Yu Chang 2B, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Jeffrey Springs P Boston: Lineup pending.

News nuggets