GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Get Back at Blue Jays on Getaway Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This is a very fast two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, a Tuesday night game followed by a very early Wednesday matinee. The two teams square off at 12:10 ET on getaway day.

Jalen Beeks will get the start for Tampa Bay on an ''opener'' day. This will be the 14th time this season the Rays will use an opener and they are 7-6 when doing so, including 1-3 since June 29. It's the sixth start for Beeks.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough is expected to get the bulk of the innings for the Rays. Even though he is 0-6 on the season, he has been much better lately. He pitched six innings of one-run ball last Thursday in Baltimore, and pitched three scoreless innings prior to that in Kansas City, only to give up a home run in his fourth inning of work.

"No doubt, it helped a lot,'' Yarbrough said Tuesday in regards to putting together a quality outing in Baltimore. ''We've been working on a lot of things, and it was great to see it come together.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game ,with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Blue Jays at Rays

Who: Toronto Blue Jays (58-45) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-4)

Toronto Blue Jays (58-45) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-4) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 2

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, Aug. 2 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175 Latest line: The Blue Jays are favored at minus-122 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Rays are plus-104. The over/under is 7.5.

Starting lineups