GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Snap Out of Interleague Funk in Milwaukee Matinee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For the past couple of years, the Tampa Bay Rays have been plowing through National League competition during interleague play, but that's all changed in the past month or so.
Last year the Rays went 15-5, and then the Rays started 10-1 in interleague play this year, reeling off 10 wins in a row after losing the interleague season opener to the Cubs.
But since then, they've lost six straight interleague games. They lost twice to Milwaukee, got swept in Cincinnati and lost Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Despite the skid, the Rays' 25-11 mark since the start of 2021 is the best in baseball in interleague play, leading the Chicago White Sox (22-10). Here's what the Rays have done in interleague play so far this year:
Chicago Cubs (April 18-20)
- April 18: Cubs 4, Rays 2 in Chicago
- April 19: Rays 6, Cubs 5 in Chicago
- April 20: Rays 8, Cubs 2 in Chicago
Miami Marlins (May 24-25)
- April 19: Rays 4, Marlins 0 in St. Petersburg
- April 20: Rays 5, Marlins 4 in St. Petersburg
St. Louis Cardinals (June 7-9)
- June 7: Rays 4, Cardinals 2 in 10 innings in St. Petersburg
- June 8: Rays 11, Cardinals 3 in St. Petersburg
- June 9: Rays 2, Cardinals 1 in St. Petersburg
Pittsburgh Pirates (June 24-26)
- June 24: Rays 4, Pirates 3 in 10 innings in St. Petersburg
- June 25: Rays 6, Pirates 5 in St. Petersburg
- June 26: Rays 4, Pirates 2 in St. Petersburg
Milwaukee Brewers (June 28-29)
- June 28: Brewers 5, Rays 3 in St. Petersburg
- June 29: Brewers 5, Rays 3 in St. Petersburg
Cincinnati Reds (July 8-10)
- July 8: Reds 2, Rays 1 in 10 innings in Cincinnati
- July 9: Reds 5, Rays 4 in 10 innings in Cincinnati
- July 10: Reds 10, Rays 5 in Cincinnati
Milwaukee Brewers (Aug. 9-10)
- June 28: Brewers 5, Rays 3 in Milwaukee
- June 29: Rays vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins (Aug. 30-31)
- April 19: Rays at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami
- April 20: Rays at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami
The Rays are sending Jeffrey Springs to the mound on Wednesday to try to turn things around. He's been good this year, with a 4-3 record and a nifty 2.50 earned run average. He'll face Brandon Woodruff, who's 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and a win over the Rays in the June series.
Here's how to watch Wednesday's game:
How to watch Rays at Brewers
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (58-51) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-50)
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 (Brewers announcers)
- Latest line: The Brewers are favored at minus-156 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Rayus are plus-132. The over/under is 7.5.
Starting lineups
- TAMPA BAY RAYS: David Peralta LF, Yandy Diaz DH, Brandon Lowe 2B, Isaac Paredes 2B, Randy Arozarena RF, Yu Chang 3B, Francisco Mejia C, Taylor Walls SS, Jose Siri CF, Jeffrey Springs P.
- MILWAUKEE BREWERS: Christian Yelich LF, Willy Adames SS, Andrew McCutcheon RF, Mike Brosseau 3B, Hunter Renfroe DH, Keston Hiura 1B, Luis Urias 2B, Victor Caratini C, Tyrone Taylor CF, Brandon Woodruff P.