GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Snap Out of Interleague Funk in Milwaukee Matinee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For the past couple of years, the Tampa Bay Rays have been plowing through National League competition during interleague play, but that's all changed in the past month or so.

Last year the Rays went 15-5, and then the Rays started 10-1 in interleague play this year, reeling off 10 wins in a row after losing the interleague season opener to the Cubs.

But since then, they've lost six straight interleague games. They lost twice to Milwaukee, got swept in Cincinnati and lost Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Despite the skid, the Rays' 25-11 mark since the start of 2021 is the best in baseball in interleague play, leading the Chicago White Sox (22-10). Here's what the Rays have done in interleague play so far this year:

Chicago Cubs (April 18-20)

April 18: Cubs 4, Rays 2 in Chicago

Cubs 4, Rays 2 in Chicago April 19: Rays 6, Cubs 5 in Chicago

Rays 6, Cubs 5 in Chicago April 20: Rays 8, Cubs 2 in Chicago

Miami Marlins (May 24-25)

April 19: Rays 4, Marlins 0 in St. Petersburg

Rays 4, Marlins 0 in St. Petersburg April 20: Rays 5, Marlins 4 in St. Petersburg

St. Louis Cardinals (June 7-9)

June 7: Rays 4, Cardinals 2 in 10 innings in St. Petersburg

Rays 4, Cardinals 2 in 10 innings in St. Petersburg June 8: Rays 11, Cardinals 3 in St. Petersburg

Rays 11, Cardinals 3 in St. Petersburg June 9: Rays 2, Cardinals 1 in St. Petersburg

Pittsburgh Pirates (June 24-26)

June 24: Rays 4, Pirates 3 in 10 innings in St. Petersburg

Rays 4, Pirates 3 in 10 innings in St. Petersburg June 25: Rays 6, Pirates 5 in St. Petersburg

Rays 6, Pirates 5 in St. Petersburg June 26: Rays 4, Pirates 2 in St. Petersburg

Milwaukee Brewers (June 28-29)

June 28: Brewers 5, Rays 3 in St. Petersburg



Brewers 5, Rays 3 in St. Petersburg June 29: Brewers 5, Rays 3 in St. Petersburg

Cincinnati Reds (July 8-10)

July 8: Reds 2, Rays 1 in 10 innings in Cincinnati



Reds 2, Rays 1 in 10 innings in Cincinnati July 9: Reds 5, Rays 4 in 10 innings in Cincinnati

Reds 5, Rays 4 in 10 innings in Cincinnati July 10: Reds 10, Rays 5 in Cincinnati

Milwaukee Brewers (Aug. 9-10)

June 28: Brewers 5, Rays 3 in Milwaukee



Brewers 5, Rays 3 in Milwaukee June 29: Rays vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins (Aug. 30-31)

April 19: Rays at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami



Rays at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami April 20: Rays at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami

The Rays are sending Jeffrey Springs to the mound on Wednesday to try to turn things around. He's been good this year, with a 4-3 record and a nifty 2.50 earned run average. He'll face Brandon Woodruff, who's 9-3 with a 3.49 ERA and a win over the Rays in the June series.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game:

How to watch Rays at Brewers

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (58-51) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-50)

Tampa Bay Rays (58-51) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-50) When : 2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 10

: 2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Aug. 10 Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 (Brewers announcers)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 176 (Brewers announcers) Latest line: The Brewers are favored at minus-156 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Rayus are plus-132. The over/under is 7.5.

Starting lineups