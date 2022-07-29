Gameday Preview: Rays Meet Up With Guardians For First Time This Season
For the first time all year, the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians get together on Friday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the first of a three-game series. The teams are separated by 2 1/2 games in the American League playoff chase.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are clinging to the sixth and final American League playoff spot at the moment, and the nearest pursuer is the Cleveland Guardians.
That makes this three-game series even more interesting this weekend, as the two teams get together for the first time this season on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay is 53-46 on the season as it heads into Game No. 100 on Friday. Cleveland is 50-48, 2 1/2 games behind the Rays.
Here's how to watch Friday night's game, along with starting lineups and pitching bios:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
How to watch Guardians at Rays
- Who: Cleveland Guardians (50-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-46)
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 29
- Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182
- Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-122 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Friday morning. The Guardians are plus-104. The over/under is 7.
Starting pitchers
- Shane Bieber, Guardians: Shane Bieber is 4-6 on the season with a 3.55 earned run average. He got roughed up in his last start on Sunday, taking the loss against the Chicago White Sox after giving up six runs in six innings of a 6-3 loss.
- Jeffrey Springs, Rays: Jeffrey Springs is 3-2 on the season with a 2.50 earned run average. He started the season in the bullpen, but has been an excellent addition to the starting rotation. He allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings in last Sunday's start at Kansas City. It was his first start since missing two weeks with a calf injury.
Projected lineups
- CLEVELAND GUARDIANS: Steven Kwan LF, Amed Rosario SS, Jose Ramirez DH, Owen Miller 1B, Franmir Reyes RF, Andres Gimenez 2B, Ernie Clement 3B, Austin Hedges C, Myles Straw CF, Shane Bieber P.
- TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Isaac Paredes 2B, Josh Lowe RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Roman Quinn CF, Yu Chang SS, Jeffrey Springs P.