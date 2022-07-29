Gameday Preview: Rays Meet Up With Guardians For First Time This Season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are clinging to the sixth and final American League playoff spot at the moment, and the nearest pursuer is the Cleveland Guardians.

That makes this three-game series even more interesting this weekend, as the two teams get together for the first time this season on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay is 53-46 on the season as it heads into Game No. 100 on Friday. Cleveland is 50-48, 2 1/2 games behind the Rays.

Here's how to watch Friday night's game, along with starting lineups and pitching bios:

How to watch Guardians at Rays

Who: Cleveland Guardians (50-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-46)

Cleveland Guardians (50-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-46) When : 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 29

: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 29 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 182 Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-122 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Friday morning. The Guardians are plus-104. The over/under is 7.

Starting pitchers

Shane Bieber, Guardians: Shane Bieber is 4-6 on the season with a 3.55 earned run average. He got roughed up in his last start on Sunday, taking the loss against the Chicago White Sox after giving up six runs in six innings of a 6-3 loss.

Shane Bieber is 4-6 on the season with a 3.55 earned run average. He got roughed up in his last start on Sunday, taking the loss against the Chicago White Sox after giving up six runs in six innings of a 6-3 loss. Jeffrey Springs, Rays: Jeffrey Springs is 3-2 on the season with a 2.50 earned run average. He started the season in the bullpen, but has been an excellent addition to the starting rotation. He allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings in last Sunday's start at Kansas City. It was his first start since missing two weeks with a calf injury.

Projected lineups