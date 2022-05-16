Gameday Preview: Tigers-Rays Open Series with Faedo-Kluber Matchup; Lineups, Chatter

The Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, with veteran Corey Kluber looking to bounce back from a rough outing. It's a homecoming of sorts for Tigers starter Alex Faedo, who's a Tampa native. Here's our gameday preview, with lineups, notes and a ton of news on Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Wander Franco.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's a homecoming of sorts for Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Alex Faedo, as the Tampa native makes his third career start on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll oppose veteran Corey Kluber, who looks to get back on track for the Rays after getting roughed up in his last start.

This is the first of a three-game series with the Tigers, who have the worst record (12-23) in the American League but are coming off a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.

This is Kluber's seventh start this season, and four of them have been very good, but the last one wasn't. He allowed eight runs and 11 hits in just three innings in a 12-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels last Tuesday.

"We're looking for him to get back to what makes him good and locating pitches,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of Kluber. "It wasn't strike-throwing, it was the quality of the strikes he was throwing and the Angels attacked him. He's pitching on an extra day here, and he's facing Tigers lineup that he's had plenty of reps against, especially (Miguel) Cabrera.''

Cash, a Tampa native himself, knows the Faedo family. He played for Alex's dad, Landy Faedo, and worked out with his teams, as well. He knows the loyal Tampa baseball family will be out to support Faedo on Monday night.

"It's got to be pretty special for the Faedo family,'' Cash said. "I don't know Alex that well, he was very young. It's a big Tampa family and it's pretty unique how Tampa high school coaches all stick together, so I'm sure Alex will have a lot of support tonight.''

Here's how to watch Monday night's game, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups, bios and, of course, our great daily dose of newsy nuggets.

Tigers-Rays history

Tigers vs. Rays all-time series history: This has been a very even series through the years, with the Tigers holding an 82-80 edge since that very first game in 1998. The Rays do hold the edge at Tropicana Field, with a 43-39 record. Detroit won the season series 4-3 last year, splitting the four games in St. Petersburg.

Tigers-Rays most recent games

Tigers 5, Orioles 1: The Tigers completed a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday with a 5-1 win in Detroit. Tarik Skubal pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 11 Orioles hitters. Detroit's pitching was terrific throughout series, allowing just three runs in the three-game set. The Orioles were shut out through the first seven innings of all three games.

The Tigers completed a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday with a 5-1 win in Detroit. Tarik Skubal pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 11 Orioles hitters. Detroit's pitching was terrific throughout series, allowing just three runs in the three-game set. The Orioles were shut out through the first seven innings of all three games. Rays 3, Blue Jays 0: Wander Franco and Ji-Man Choi both broke out of long hitless streaks in the same inning, getting sixth-inning singles to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings and the Rays' bullpen dominated once again to help win the series. CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Tigers right-hander Alex Faedo: Tampa native Alex Faedo gets his third start of the season on Monday for the Tigers. He is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA so far in 10 innings of work. In starts against Pittsburgh and Oakland, he's gone five innings each time, and allowing two runs in both starts. He was the No. 18 overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft and is coming off of Tommy John surgery that sidelined him in 2021. He is 26 years old.

Tampa native Alex Faedo gets his third start of the season on Monday for the Tigers. He is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA so far in 10 innings of work. In starts against Pittsburgh and Oakland, he's gone five innings each time, and allowing two runs in both starts. He was the No. 18 overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft and is coming off of Tommy John surgery that sidelined him in 2021. He is 26 years old. Rays right-hander Corey Kluber: Corey Kluber looks to bounce back after getting roughed up for eight runs and 11 hits last Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Kluber has made six starts for the Rays and was very good in four of them. He is 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA, but in those four good starts — against Baltimore, the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota and Oakland — he pitched 21 2/3 innings and allowed just three earned runs and 11 hits, good for a 1.24 ERA.

Projected lineups

Tigers lineup: Robbie Grossman RF, Willi Castro LF, Javier Baez SS, Miguel Cabrera DH, Jeimer Candelario 3B, Jonathan Schoop 2B, Harold Castro 1B, Tucker Barnhart C, Derek Hill CF, Alex Faedo P.

Robbie Grossman RF, Willi Castro LF, Javier Baez SS, Miguel Cabrera DH, Jeimer Candelario 3B, Jonathan Schoop 2B, Harold Castro 1B, Tucker Barnhart C, Derek Hill CF, Alex Faedo P. Rays lineup: Yandy Diaz 3B, Wander Franco DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Vidal Brujan 2B, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Mike Zunino C, Taylor Walls SS, Brett Phillips RF, Corey Kluber P.

Newsy nuggets

Brandon Lowe update: The latest Tampa Bay Rays starter to be dealing with an injury is second baseman Brandon Lowe. He's got a lower back problem that has landed him on the injured list. Cash said he's been fighting through some back pain since the end of the West Coast trip. He didn't play Saturday, and was the DH on Sunday. Isaac Paredes is rejoining the team from Durham.

The latest Tampa Bay Rays starter to be dealing with an injury is second baseman He's got a lower back problem that has landed him on the injured list. Cash said he's been fighting through some back pain since the end of the West Coast trip. He didn't play Saturday, and was the DH on Sunday. is rejoining the team from Durham. Austin Meadows to IL: This is former Rays standout Austin Meadows' one trip back to St. Petersburg after being traded during spring training, but he's not going to be able to play. The Tigers put him on the 10-day injured list on Monday with vertigo. "He meant a lot to us, did a lot of special things,'' Cash said of Meadows. "He was great at the plate, got better on defense and he was a great teammate.''

This is former Rays standout Austin Meadows' one trip back to St. Petersburg after being traded during spring training, but he's not going to be able to play. The Tigers put him on the 10-day injured list on Monday with vertigo. "He meant a lot to us, did a lot of special things,'' Cash said of Meadows. "He was great at the plate, got better on defense and he was a great teammate.'' Manuel Margot routine: Manuel Margot has been red-hot in May, but the Rays were forced to put him on the injured list on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Cash said they are going to limit his running for three or four days but that he will still be able to take batting practice. He's eligible to return on May 25, and Cash expects him to be fine by then.

Manuel Margot has been red-hot in May, but the Rays were forced to put him on the injured list on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Cash said they are going to limit his running for three or four days but that he will still be able to take batting practice. He's eligible to return on May 25, and Cash expects him to be fine by then. Wander Franco DH on Monday: The Rays are also trying to take good care of shortstop Wander Franco, who's dealt with some leg soreness during the early parts of the season. Cash is getting him off his feet a little bit on Monday, using him as his designated hitter. Taylor Walls is playing shortstop.

