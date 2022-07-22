Gameday Preview: Rays Return to Action With Drew Rasmussen Taking on Royals

The Tampa Bay Rays are 51-41 as they resume play in the second half of the season on Friday, taking on the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Drew Rasmussen gets the start for Tampa Bay. Here's our gameday preview, with TV information, starting lineups and lots of newsy nuggets.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a slew of injuries, the Tampa Bay Rays managed to get through the All-Star break 10 games over .500. They'll look to improve on that 51-41 record on Friday night, when they get back to work against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

"I'd like to think we're ready. We had our nice break,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Most players really appreciate the All-Star break. If we can pick up where we left off, that will be nice.

"We've won games this first half many different ways. We've done it with the bats, we've certainly done it with the pitching and done it with defense. At the end of the day, you want to play as clean as possible and just win.''

This is the Rays' first meeting with the Royals this season. They'll play again Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET, and Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET and play four games at Tropicana Field from Aug. 18-21.

Here's how to watch Friday night's game, with TV information, the starting lineups, pitching bios and a load of newsy nuggets.

How to watch Rays at Royals

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (51-41) at Kansas City (36-56)

: 8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 22 Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mmo.

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mmo. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 183 (Royals announcers; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 183 (Royals announcers; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-144 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Friday morning. The Royals are plus-122. The over/under is 9.

Projected pitchers

DREW RASMUSSEN, RAYS: Drew Rasmussen is 5-3 on the season with a 3.22 earned run average. He had a nice five-game run in May, allowing just three runs in 26 2/3 innings, but he's been roughed a time or two since, both before and after missing three starts with a hamstring injury. He's made three starts since returning on July 2, pitching 14 2/3 decisions and allowing just four runs (2.45 ERA). He's pitched twice against Kansas City in the past, both in relief in 2020 when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched two scoreless innings.

Projected lineups

TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe 2B, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi DH, Isaac Paredes 1B, Josh Lowe RF, Taylor Walls SS, Francisco Mejia C, Brett Phillips CF, Drew Rasmussen P.

Newsy nuggets

1. PATINO TO START SATURDAY: Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Friday night's game that Luis Patino will pitch on Saturday night. Patino went down with a left oblique straight during the first inning of his first start in early April and missed three months. He pitched 3 1/3 innings in his return last Friday against the Orioles, allowing two runs and four hits in the Rays' 5-4 win.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Friday night's game that Luis Patino will pitch on Saturday night. Patino went down with a left oblique straight during the first inning of his first start in early April and missed three months. He pitched 3 1/3 innings in his return last Friday against the Orioles, allowing two runs and four hits in the Rays' 5-4 win. 2. SPRINGS SET TO RETURN: Cash also said that starter Jeffrey Springs is set to return from the injured list. He's missed some time with a minor calf injury, but has also been dealing with his baby son's illness. Cash said that Springs will likely start Sunday's game, pushing All-Star Shane McClanahan and veteran Corey Kluber back into next week's series at Baltimore. Springs has been very good since entering the starting rotation. He's 3-2 with an impressive 2.65 ERA.

Cash also said that starter Jeffrey Springs is set to return from the injured list. He's missed some time with a minor calf injury, but has also been dealing with his baby son's illness. Cash said that Springs will likely start Sunday's game, pushing All-Star Shane McClanahan and veteran Corey Kluber back into next week's series at Baltimore. Springs has been very good since entering the starting rotation. He's 3-2 with an impressive 2.65 ERA. 3. BEING CAUTIOUS WITH CHOI: First baseman Ji-Man Choi is still bothered a bit with an elbow injury, so Cash said he'll start at DH on Friday and Isaac Paredes will take over the chores at first base.

First baseman Ji-Man Choi is still bothered a bit with an elbow injury, so Cash said he'll start at DH on Friday and Isaac Paredes will take over the chores at first base. 4. ROMAN QUINN JOINS RAYS: The Rays have signed veteran outfielder Roman Quinn. The 29-year-old outfielder from Port St. Joe, Fla, has never made a big impact in the majors — his played part of six seasons in Philadelphia with a career .223 average.

Watch Kevin Cash's full pregame interview