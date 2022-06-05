GameDay Preview: Rays Try to Salvage Season Series With White Sox on Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After letting a game slip away on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays close out their season series with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and they need a win to break even on the year.

The Rays lost two of three in Chicago in mid-April and have split the first two games this weekend at Tropicana Field. They'll turn to Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, looking for that third win against the talented but underachieving White Sox. Chicago ace Lucas Giolito opposes him in the 1:40 p.m. ET game

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with TV information and starting lineups and more.

How to watch White Sox at Rays

Who: Chicago White Sox (24-27) at Tampa Bay Rays (31-22)

1:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 4

: 1:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 4 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 177

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 177 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-110 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. The White Sox are plus-106. The over/under is 7.5.

Projected starting pitchers

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito: Lucas Giolito, Chicago's Opening Day starter, is 3-2 on the season with a 3.62 earned run average. He missed two weeks after his first start with an abdominal strain, and still really hasn't found his way. In his last start on Tuesday at Toronto, he gave up six runs in just 4 2/3 innings. The White Sox are just 3-5 in his eight starts thus far.

Lucas Giolito, Chicago's Opening Day starter, is 3-2 on the season with a 3.62 earned run average. He missed two weeks after his first start with an abdominal strain, and still really hasn't found his way. In his last start on Tuesday at Toronto, he gave up six runs in just 4 2/3 innings. The White Sox are just 3-5 in his eight starts thus far. Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough: Ryan Yarbrough has pitched well this season, but the occasional bad big inning has skewed his numbers. He's 0-2 with a 4.00 ERA. He has allowed runs in only three of his last 17 innings. He pitched 6 2/3 innings against Texas on Tuesday in the 3-0 loss.

