GameDay Preview: Drew Rasmussen On Mound As Rays Look to Sweep Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays have been on fire lately, winning 10 of their past 12 games, and they'll look to sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in an afternoon game.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the first time all season, the Tampa Bay Rays have won four series in a row after taking the first three games against the Los Angeles. They'll go for the sweep in a Thursday matinee game.

Drew Rasmussen, who has been fabulous of late, will take the mound for the Rays. He's 8-4 on the year. The game starts at 1:10 p.m.

In Rasmussen's last three outings covering 17 innings, he has allowed only three hits and flirted with a perfect game against the Baltimore Orioles. Then last Saturday against Kanas City, He became the first pitcher in franchise history to carry a no-hit bid into the sixth inning in back-to-back starts. In his last three starts, has yielded seven baserunners in 17 innings pitches and opponents are 3-for-55 against him.

Patrick Sandoval (4-8) is pitching for Los Angeles.

Here's how to watch Thursday's season finale with the Angels.

How to watch Angels at Rays

Who: Los Angeles Angels (52-72) at Tampa Bay Rays (68-55)

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 25 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 175 Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-205 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Thursday morning. The Angels are plus-172. The over/under is 6.5.

