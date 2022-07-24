GameDay Preview: Rays Look to Set Defensive Record in Series Finale vs. Royals

The Tampa Bay Rays haven't made an error in nine straight games now, one shy of tying a team record. They can match that on Sunday, when the take on the Kansas City Royals in the final game of a three-game series. Here's how to watch, with starting lineups, pitching bios and some great stuff on the defense.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of good things have been happening during this recent 7-2 hot streak by the Tampa Bay Rays, but there's been one little nugget that's been overlooked.

They haven't made a single error in any of the nine games.

That nine-game errorless streak is one shy of tying the club record of 10 games, which has been done three times, from April 23–May 3, 2008, Aug 24–Sep 4, 2010 and July 28–Aug 7, 2011. The current nine-game run is the longest in-season streak since Aug 16-25, 2017.

That recent success doesn't surprise Rays manager Kevin Cash, despite a few ugly stretches defensively earlier in the year.

"There was never really a concern defensively,'' Cash said. "We've got a very strong unit that goes out there every day. I know we had a few fluke plays that came up in back-to-back-to-back games that will lead to some questions, but ultimately, we've got a lot of confidence in our defense.''

The Rays have made only four errors in their last 25 games, the fewest in the majors since June 24. That's a huge improvement from the previous window, where they made 24 errors in 31 games from May 20 to June 23, the third-most in the majors behind only the Colorado Rockies (28) and Cincinnati Reds (27). Their 44 errors through June 23 were the ninth-most in the majors.

It's helped that Walls is playing every day at shortstop, and Brandon Lowe is back at second all the time. That consistency helps, and Cash loves all that Walls brings to the shortstop spot anyway.

"He plays with a lot of confidence and he gets as good a jump and anticipates where the ball is going as anyone in baseball,'' Cash said.

The teams have split the first two games of the series, so the Rays will look to win their fifth series in six tries. Jeffrey Springs will pitch for the Rays, and Cash said he is good to go with no pitch restrictions after being derailed with a calf injury for 19 days.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, along with starting lineups, pitching bios and more:

How to watch Rays at Royals

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (52-42) at Kansas City Royals (37-57)

Tampa Bay Rays (52-42) at Kansas City Royals (37-57) When : 2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 24

: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 24 Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Doug Waechter (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Doug Waechter (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 183 (Royals announcers; Rays online)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 183 (Royals announcers; Rays online) Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-154 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Sunday morning. The Royals are plus-130. The over/under is 8.5.

Projected pitchers

JEFFREY SPRINGS, RAYS: Jeffrey Springs is 3-2 on the season with a 2.65 earned run average, and has emerged as a pleasant surprise in the Rays' starting rotation after spending the first month in the bullpen. He's had five scoreless outings already since getting stretched out, but he has struggled a bit in his last three outings before going on the injured list with a strained calf. In his last three starts — from June 18 to July 5 — he has given up 10 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings, and his ERA has jumped from 1.45 to 2.53. It's been 19 days since he pitched in a big-league game, but he did throw three innings of a simulated game in Port Charlotte last week and felt great, Cash said.

Projected lineups

TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz DH, Randy Arozarena LF, Luke Raley 1B, Isaac Paredes 3B, Christian Bethancourt C, Josh Lowe RF, Yu Chang 2B, Taylor Walls SS, Roman Quinn CF, Jeffrey Springs P.

Newsy nuggets

1. PATINO SENT BACK TO DURHAM: Luis Patino, Saturday night's starting pitcher for the Rays, was sent back down to Triple-A Durham on Sunday morning to make room on the roster for Springs. The 22-year-old, who has dealt with an oblique injury and blisters during his rehab, made two starts for the Rays this month, but gave up five earned runs in 7 1/3 innings. He's a big part of the Rays' future, so ''there is still work to be done,'' Cash said. "But we know he's a going to be guy that can help us and we are incredibly optimistic about his future, both this year and going forward.''

Watch Kevin Cash's pregame press conference

