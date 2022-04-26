How to Watch Tuesday's Rays Game With Seattle; Gametime, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

The Seattle Mariners, early leaders in the American League West, make their only trip to Tampa Bay this week, starting a three-game series with the Rays on Tuesday night. Here's how to watch, with gametime, lineups and all sorts of news pregame notes and nuggets.

The Rays are starting night games earlier this year, so first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay is 9-7 so far this season. The Mariners are 10-6, and lead the American League by a half-game over the Los Angeles Angels. They have been playing well of late, winning three in a row against Kansas City over the weekend. They've won 6-of-7 games and 8-of-10, and come to Florida on a roll after a long plane flight.

It's another ''opener'' night for the Rays, with right-hander Matt Wisler up first. Left-hander Josh Fleming is expected to get multiple innings on Tuesday. He threw 3 1/3 innings on Tuesday in chilly Chicago, picking up his second win of the year when the Rays won 6-5.

He gave up a two-run homer to Patrick Wisdom, but pitched well otherwise.

“He threw really well,'' Cash said of Fleming's appearance against the Cubs. "He had great sinking action on his fastball, threw some good cutters in and threw some good breaking balls. There’s a pitch or two he’d like to have back, of course, but he threw well.

“Flem is super valuable to us. This is a (Seattle) lineup that is featured pretty righty-lefty with some switch-hitters, so hopefully Wis can do his thing and Flem can pick up right where he left off in Chicago. It will be a little bit warmer for him this time around.’’

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametime, lineups, bios and the usual great newsy nuggets.

How to watch Mariners at Rays

Who: Seattle Mariners (10-6) at Tampa Bay Rays (9-7)

: 6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 26 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 177

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 177 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-138 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Tuesday morning. The Mariners are plus-115. The over/under is 7, the lowest number of the year.

Rays-Mariners history

Rays vs. Mariners all-time series history: Tampa Bay is just 80-107 all-time against the Mariners, a .428 winning percentage. They have a losing record at Tropicana Field as well, going just 39-51 since 1998. They have never met in the postseason. Last year, the Mariners went 6-1 against the Rays, sweeping a four-game series on June in Seattle, and then winning two of three games in St. Petersburg in August. The Mariners were the only team the Rays didn't beat at least twice last season.

Rays-Mariners most recent games

Rays 5, Red Sox 2: Tampa Bay got seven solid innings from starter Shane McClanahan on Sunday. He retired 20 of his final 22 batters in the 5-2 win as the Rays took the series. Ji-Man Choi had the big hit for the Rays, a two-run double in the fifth as part of a three-run rally. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert: It's a homecoming of sorts for Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, who's an Apopka, Fla., native. The 24-year-old right-hander is in his second season with the Mariners, and he's been pitching lights out. He's made three starts this year, and has allowed just one earned run in 16 2/3 innings. His 0.54 earned run average is the best in the American League.

Projected lineups

Mariners lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, J.P. Crawford SS, Abraham Toro DH, Tom Murphy C, Julio Rodriguez CF, Dylan Moore RF, Logan Gilbert P.

